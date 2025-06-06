You might not think "beach vacation" when considering Japan. But the coastline of this fascinating archipelago is studded with gorgeous sandy spots where you can swim, soak up the sun and enjoy amazing views.

Japan's lively surf scene attracts international surfers, and the surf community tends to be inclusive, giving coastal towns a uniquely Japanese but universally chilled-out vibe. You might also want to visit the beach resorts of Kamakura – perfect for beach days out from Tokyo – or the gorgeous sands of Okinawa and the southern islands.

Here's our pick of the best beaches in Japan.

Nishibama Beach. d3_plus/Shutterstock

1. Nishibama Beach, Aka-jima

Best beach for perfect sand and clear waters

Lovely beaches fringe every side of tiny Aka-jima in the Kerama Islands, just west of Okinawa, but for sheer postcard-perfect beauty, it's hard to beat the 1km (0.6 mile) stretch of white, crushed-coral sand on the northeast coast known as Nishibama Beach. You can rent snorkeling gear here to check out the reef life or content yourself with swimming in calm, clear waters.

Local tip: It can get crowded here in summer. If you want privacy, seek out quieter beaches on the other sides of the island. Fast ferries run to Aka-jima from Naha on Okinawa.

Jōdogahama Beach in Miyako City, Iwate Prefecture. Musashi2001/Shutterstock

2. Jōdogahama, Miyako City

Best beach for rock formations and natural beauty

A short distance from Miyako City in Iwate Prefecture in the north of Japan, photogenic Jōdogahama – whose name translates to "pure land beach" – sits on a sheltered inlet surrounded by jagged white-stone outcrops backed by deep-green pines. It's part of Sanriku Fukkō National Park, famed for its coastal rock formations.

Peaceful walking tracks wind their way around the bay, while the beach itself has crystal-clear water that's perfect for tranquil bathing. Domestic tourists flock to the area in summer, when paddleboats are available for hire and boat trips run out to the Blue Cave, a scenic sea cave in the bay.

Sunayama Beach near Miyako-jima Island's main city of Hirara. okimo/Shutterstock

3. Sunayama Beach, Miyako-jima

Best beach for pure beach beauty

The island of Miyako-jima is the largest and most populous of the Miyako Islands in Okinawa Prefecture, and its shoreline is dotted with incredible beaches. Sunayama Beach, near the island’s hub city of Hirara, is perhaps the pick of the bunch – an archetypally tropical white-sand beach with a striking rock arch that lies at the bottom of a large sand dune (hence the name, meaning "Sand Mountain Beach"). You'll find everything you need here for beach days, with mask and snorkel rentals, showers and toilets. Regular flights connect Mikayo-Jima with Osaka, Tokyo and other hubs.

Planning tip: Most accommodation is located in the Hirara district of Miyakojima city, but you'll also find places to stay closer to the beaches. There are free campgrounds at many beach parks, including Yonaha-Maehama and Aragusuku-kaigan.

4. Hitotsuku Beach, Hirado

Best beach for off-the-beaten-track sand

North of Nagasaki, the sweet, off-the-beaten-path island of Hirado has picturesque old streets, great seafood, a grand castle and intriguing museums. It also has some wonderfully rugged sections of coastline. Travelers who venture this far west are spoiled for choice when it comes to pristine beaches. Hitotsuku on the west coast is perhaps the pick of the lot, with clear, turquoise waters and silver sand. Toilets and showers make for an easy beach day.

Planning tip: You can get to Hirado from Nagasaki by bus, with a change in Sasebo.

Shimoda, southwest of Tokyo. Yoshiyoshi Hirokawa/Getty Images

5. Shirahama Beach, Shimoda

Best beach for surfing

The beaches around the attractive little port city of Shimoda, southwest of Tokyo on the Izu Peninsula in Shizuoka Prefecture, serve up some of Japan's best surf breaks, and tokkyū (limited express) trains run here regularly from the Japanese capital. Shirahama Beach is the most popular section of sand here. (Not to be confused with the resort of Shirara-hama Beach on the Kii Peninsula.)

Shirahama's small but constant beach break gets packed in summer, and it's good for snorkeling on calmer days. At the north end of the beach, Irie Coffee & Sea rents out boards and wetsuits and offers lessons. There's another decent break north over the headland, in front of the Shimoda Prince Hotel.

6. Ōkinohama, Shikoku

Best beach for year-round swimming

About 25km (15.5 miles) south of Shimanto City (Nakamura) on the island of Shikoku, you'll find Ōkinohama, one of southern Japan's most magnificent sandy beaches. The only souls to frequent this unspoiled 2km (1.2 mile) stretch of sand are the area's surfers, some egg-laying turtles (from May to August), and the odd, grinning clam diver. With the sand facing east, you can watch the sun and moon rise from your beach towel, and warm currents ensure that swimming is possible year-round. Buses from Nakamura Station to Ashizuri-misaki pass Ōkinohama.

Kominato Beach. I love Photo and Apple/Getty Images

7. Kominato-kaigan, Chichi-jima

Best beach for tropical scenery

About 1000km (620 miles) from the Japanese mainland, the tiny island of Chichi-jima in the Ogasawara Archipelago offers a quintessential tropical scene. Good swimming beaches line the west side of the island, getting more lovely the further south you go. The neighboring coves of Kopepe and Kominato-kaigan are particularly attractive. From Kominato-kaigan, you can walk along a trail over the hill and along the coast to find more beguiling white sand at John Beach (though come prepared for a two-hour hike). The Ogasawara Hauin ferry company runs boats to Chichi-jima from Tokyo, taking 24 hours each way.

Local tip: The Ogasawara Islands are a UNESCO World Natural Heritage site for their flora and fauna, including endangered bird species.

Ishigaki-jima in Okinawa Prefecture. Ippei Naoi/Getty Images

8. Sunset Beach, Ishigaki-jima

Best beach for East China Sea sunsets

Another of Okinawa Prefecture’s star beaches, Sunset Beach is located at the northwest end of Ishigaki-jima in the Yaeyama Islands. Big selling points include appealing golden sand, clear turquoise water and a netted swimming area to protect bathers from box jellyfish, which gather in the waters off Okinawa from May to October. As its name implies, this is also one of the best spots to watch the sun set into the East China Sea.

Planning tip: Flights run to Ishigaki City on Ishigaki-jima from Tokyo, Osaka and Naha.

9. Shiroyama Beach, Takahama

Best beach for families

With clear, shallow waters, Shiroyama Beach in Takahama in less-traveled Fukui Prefecture is a hit with Japanese families. On the coast north of Kyoto, the beach backs onto a wide, green park that was originally the site of vanished Takahama Castle. Adding to the drama of the setting, a verdant rock arch known as Meikyōdō bookends the northeast end of the park, and a handful of Shinto shrines dot the rocky headland nearby. With views towards Mt Aoba, it's a popular spot for a sunset stroll.

Planning tip: As an added bonus, the beach is just over two hours from Kyoto by train.

Yuigahama Beach, Kamakura. numberwan/Shutterstock

10. Yuigahama Beach, Kamakura

Best beach for a beach break from Tokyo

Kamakura’s beaches don’t compare to the perfect sands lining the islands of Okinawa Prefecture, but with Tokyo just an hour away by train, they're a great choice for anyone wanting a bit of sand and sea while staying in Japan's energetic capital. This seaside city's main beachfront, Yuigahama, has a laid-back, earthy vibe, which is only complemented by its organic restaurants, summer beach shacks and surfers. Sunrise meditation sessions and hillside hikes add to the long list of reasons to visit, but the beach tends to get packed on weekends and holidays, so plan accordingly.

Planning tip: Not far from the beach is the delightful Kamejikan Guesthouse with a small café and bar and information on beach yoga sessions.