Welcome to Nagasaki
Top experiences in Nagasaki
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Recent articles
Nagasaki activities
Private Full-Day Nagasaki Tour by Public Transport
After a morning pickup from your hotel, make your way to Dejima, built in the 17th century to constrain foreign traders as part of the Edo-era sakoku (a self-imposed isolationist policy). During the Edo period, the government banished all foreigners from Japan, but Dejima was an exception, opened to the world as a Dutch trading post on a fan-shaped, man-made island in Nagasaki port.Take a look at the Catholic Ōura Church from outside. Then, head to Oranda-zaka, also known as the Dutch Slope for its pleasant hillside flagstone streets that were settled by Dutch merchants in the late 19th century. You’ll also see the western-style house at Higashi-Yamate 12.Admire the Meganebashi (Megane Bridge) over Nakashima River after a visit to Glover Garden. Built for a Scottish merchant in the 19th century, the park contains the oldest existing western-style house in Japan. The structure is often called the Madame Butterfly House for its resemblance to Puccini’s opera.Continue to Nagasaki Peace Park, which was built to commemorate the atomic bombing of the city on August 9, 1945. See the adjacent Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Museum near the center of the historic event. Then, finish with a 5pm drop-off at your hotel or another Nagasaki location of your choice. Read the Itinerary for approximate timings through the day.
Visit Gunkanjima isladnd, the Battleship island, in Nagasaki
What is Gunkanjima?“Gunkanjima” is known as the “Battleship island” located in Nagasaki prefecture. The shape of the island resembles a Japanese battleship. Here, you can observe the crumbling aftermath of heavy modernisation during industrialisation in Japan. Coal was once plentiful in this island, and many mining facilities were established during the Showa period, most notably Mitsubishi Corporation. Coal production sustained Japan’s economy for years, as corporations sent more and more workers and their families over to the island. Both the mining facilities and settlement in this small 15-acre island increasingly grew and became so densely packed as families were forced in very narrow settlements. There were 5,259 people living on the island in 1959, exceeding the population density of Tokyo by 9 times! The ruins of modernist architecture at that time is really fascinating to observe, such as the uniform and rational high-rise apartment blocks that were left to rot one after another, and the towering concrete sea wall that surrounded the island. These high-rise buildings and the surrounding sea wall resembled a Japanese battleship called “Tosa”, which is why the island has the nickname Battleship island. In addition to the residencies, many urban facilities were also built such as movie theaters, restaurants, hospitals, and entertainment venues. However, petroleum eventually replaced coal in supplying the country’s energy needs, and the coal industry abruptly came to halt in 1974. Many workers and inhabitants quickly abandoned the island, often leaving their possessions behind, thus you can see some material goods and artefacts that were left over in the buildings. One can really feel the mysterious atmosphere and sense the feeling of entrapment by looking at the crumbling ruins of the strangely identical architecture. You are able to look back through time at this mysterious island which once served to represent modernisation and growth in Japan but at the same time introduced new restrictive and disciplinary behaviour influenced by infrastructural forms. What is unique about this island is that it has been untouched for decades, leaving innate processes in nature to take over the concrete architecture, creating a juxtaposition of nature and artificial structures. This is indeed both beautiful and peculiar in many ways. In recent years, many films have been filmed on this island, such as Skyfall James Bond, as well as the popular anime series Attack on Titan. There has been an increasing number of visitors too now that the island restriction ban has been lifted. It is now also recognized as a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage Site as a “Meiji Industrial Revolution Site”.
Private Nagasaki Custom Full-Day Tour by Chartered Vehicle
This is a private tour by a chartered vehicle. Using this service, you can charter your vehicle Limousine, Van, or Bus which is most suitable for your group and visit many attractive sightseeing spots. You don't have to hurry for any other tourist. This tour is only for your group!Tour route is flexible and can be arranged upon your request.Recommended sites:- Nagasaki Peace ParkNagasaki Peace Park was built near the epicenter of the atomic bomb explosion that devastated the city on August 9, 1945. It was made to pass down the painful story of the damages caused by the bombing and to pray for peace to prevail on earth.- DejimaWhen the Dutch trading posts in Hirado were moved to Dejima under the orders of the Edo Shogunate in 1641, the residents of this island changed from Portuguese to Dutch. Dejima turned into a port for Dutch ships and for over 200 years since then, it played the role of Japan’s only gateway to the world.- Glover GardenGlover Garden is an open air museum, exhibiting mansions of former Western residents of Nagasaki. It is located on the hill where Western merchants settled down after the end of Japan's era of seclusion in the second half of the 19th century.
Nagasaki Audio Tour
Nagasaki reflects Japan’s rich history and culture. This tour will take you on an unforgettable journey which starts during a period of 200 years national isolation. Experience the beauty of Glover Gardens, along with the man made marvel that was the island of Dejima. Immerse yourself in Chinatown which is bustling with eclectic items before experiencing the calming history filled Buddhist Temples. Listen to tales of a difficult era which includes the Atomic Bombing of World War II with many points of interest including the Nagasaki Museum of History and Culture to learn of the strength of the Japanese people. A truly unforgettable tour rich in history and emotion. Your Tour. Your Way.