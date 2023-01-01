Ōura Cathedral

This hilltop church, Japan's oldest (1864), is dedicated to the 26 Christians who were crucified in Nagasaki in 1597. The former seminary and bishop's residence have recently been renovated to house a museum exhibiting items relating to the history of Christianity in Japan, with a special focus on hidden Christians and the suffering they endured under shogunal rule. The church and other Nagasaki Christian sites were named to Unesco's World Heritage list in 2018.