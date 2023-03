A Unesco World Heritage site and Japan's oldest wooden Western-style building, this house, and the garden around it, are named for Thomas Glover (1838–1911), the Scottish merchant and industrialist whose arms-importing operations played an important part in the Meiji Restoration. He also built the first train line in Japan (between Tokyo and Yokohama), helped establish the country's first modern shipyard and was one of the founders of Kirin beer.