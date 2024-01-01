Inside Glover Garden, this museum has a display of the impressive dragons and boat-shaped floats used in the colourful Kunchi Matsuri, and a large-screen video gives you a sense of the spectacle. The museum is the last stop before you exit the garden.
Nagasaki Traditional Performing Arts Museum
Nagasaki
