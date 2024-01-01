Ringer House

Nagasaki

LoginSave

A historic house in the hillside Glover Garden, this important cultural property has been in its original location since the 1860s. The first owner was a British tea inspector turned entrepreneur. Unusually, the house is built in both wood and stone.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Peace Statue, Nagasaki,Japan

    Peace Park

    2.93 MILES

    A still, serene and deeply moving place, Nagasaki's Peace Park commemorates the atomic bombing of the city on August 9, 1945, which reduced the…

  • Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Museum, Nagasaki Peace Park, Nagasaki, Kyushu, Japan, Asia

    Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Museum

    2.72 MILES

    On 9 August 1945, the world's second nuclear weapon detonated over Nagasaki, and this sombre place recounts the city's destruction and loss of life…

  • NAGASAKI, NAGASAKI-KEN, JAPAN - 2010/07/20: The former Nagasaki International club built in 1903. Dejima, literally "protruding island", was a small island in the bay of Nagasaki that was a Dutch trading post during Japan's self-imposed isolation of the Edo period from 1641 until 1853. Here Dutch traders were stationed, keeping a small window on the outside world plus trade with the rest of the world..Since the closing of the Dutch East India Company's trading post in 1857, the island has been surrounded by reclaimed land and merged into Nagasaki. The island was designated a national historical site in 1922. Today, Dejima is a work in progress with the long-term plan to fully restore its characteristic fan-shaped form and all the embankment walls.. (Photo by John S Lander/LightRocket via Getty Images)

    Dejima

    0.75 MILES

    In 1641 the Tokugawa shogunate banished all foreigners from Japan, with one exception: Dejima, a fan-shaped, artificial island in Nagasaki harbour. From…

  • Ōura Cathedral

    Ōura Cathedral

    0.12 MILES

    This hilltop church, Japan's oldest (1864), is dedicated to the 26 Christians who were crucified in Nagasaki in 1597. The former seminary and bishop's…

  • Gunkanjima

    Gunkanjima

    10.53 MILES

    From afar, the Unesco World Heritage island of Hashima resembles a battleship, hence its nickname Gunkanjima ('battleship island'). Up close, this long…

  • Shimabara Castle, Nagasaki Prefecture, Japan, Low Angle View

    Shimabara-jō

    29.27 MILES

    This hilltop castle was ruled mostly by the Matsudaira clan from the 1660s and played a part in the Shimabara Rebellion. It was rebuilt in 1964. As well…

  • prayer hall of Suwa shrine in Nagasaki, Japan; Shutterstock ID 611889566

    Suwa-jinja

    1.65 MILES

    Situated on a forested hilltop and reached via multiple staircases with nearly 200 steps, this enormous shrine was established in 1625. Around the grounds…

View more attractions

Nearby Nagasaki attractions

1. Madame Butterfly Statue

0.03 MILES

Inside Glover Garden, this statue memorialises Japanese opera singer Tamaki Miura, who performed as Cio-Cio-san in Puccini's famous opera Madame Butterfly…

2. Walker House

0.04 MILES

Walker House in Glover Garden is filled with artefacts donated by the Glover and Walker families. Look for both Japanese and Western design touches.

3. Alt House

0.04 MILES

Built in 1865, this is the largest of the several historic houses in the hillside Glover Garden and one of the few still in its original location.

4. Mitsubishi No 2 Dock Building

0.06 MILES

This former dock house has been moved to the top of Glover Garden and offers great views, especially from the 2nd floor. Inside are displays about the…

6. Glover House

0.08 MILES

A Unesco World Heritage site and Japan's oldest wooden Western-style building, this house, and the garden around it, are named for Thomas Glover (1838…

7. Glover Garden

0.1 MILES

Some two dozen former homes of the city's Meiji-period European residents and other important buildings have been reassembled in this beautifully…

8. Ōura Cathedral

0.12 MILES

This hilltop church, Japan's oldest (1864), is dedicated to the 26 Christians who were crucified in Nagasaki in 1597. The former seminary and bishop's…