For days when Gunkanjima is inaccessible (or even when it's not), you can tour the island from afar via high-tech video presentations and virtual-reality experiences, most available with English translations. Reserve for the 'mixed-reality' game/tour, in which you try to catch holograms (¥1000 extra) on a virtual-reality Gunkanjima. Discounted tickets available for children up to 18. The museum closes irregularly.