Kōshi-byō & Historical Museum of China

The jauntily painted Kōshi-byō shrine claims to be the only Confucian shrine built by and for Chinese outside China, and the statues of sages in its courtyard certainly make you feel as though you've journeyed across the sea. The original 1893 building was destroyed by fire following the atomic-bomb explosion.

Behind the shrine, a museum of Chinese art spans jade artefacts, Neolithic archaeological finds, terracotta warriors and Qing-dynasty porcelain. There's also a large gift shop with trinkets from classy to kitschy.