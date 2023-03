The gently inclined flagstone streets known as the Dutch Slopes were once lined with wooden Dutch houses. Several buildings here have been beautifully restored and offer glimpses of Japan's early interest in the West. The Japanese name 'Oranda-zaka' comes from the Japanese word for Holland. It's a lovely stroll, and the quiet Ko-shashin-shiryōkan and Maizō-shiryōkan museums showcase the area's history (note that most signage is in Japanese).