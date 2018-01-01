Taketomi Island Day Trip from Ishigaki

In the morning, make your way to the Ishigaki Port ferry terminal and board a boat to Taketomi Island. Upon arrival, you’re picked up at the port and transferred to the tour office. Take the ferry on your own to Iriomote island, where you'll join a Japanese-speaking tour group. Throughout the day, you are accompanied by an English-speaking assistant who introduces you to each activity. In addition, you can consult a provided booklet for descriptions of attractions on your tour itinerary.First, hop into a water buffalo cart for a half-hour ride around the village of Taketomi, ambling along sandy paths past the red clay roofs of Ryūkyū-style homes. Listen as the driver plays the sanshin (a traditional Okinawan instrument) and sings traditional Okinawan songs.Afterward, a bus picks you up for the trip to Kondoi Beach, or you can rent a bicycle to explore the island on your own. See the Important Information tab for pricing and other details.Option 1: Kondoi BeachIf you’ve chosen this option, a bus picks you up from the water buffalo cart boarding point and takes you to Kondoi Beach, where you can spend free time swimming in the turquoise water and relaxing on the impressive expanse of white sand. Just tell the driver which ferry you plan to take back to Ishigaki Port and you’ll be picked up at the beach in time for your departure. Alternatively, you can decide later and call the driver when you are ready to return to Ishigaki.Option 2: Rental BikeIf you’ve selected the bike rental option, walk about 3 minutes on foot to the rental office and get fitted with your bicycle. You’ll have access to your bike all day, allowing you to explore the island sights at your own pace. Pedal to the plentiful handicraft shops and watch local artisans weave traditional cloth, take in the views of white-sand beaches or sink your teeth into a sumptuous meal of island-raised shrimp (own expense). After returning the bicycle you will be taken back to the port in time for whichever ferry you would like to take back to Ishigaki.Please note: A minimum of 2 people per booking is required.Click on “View Additional Info” for the meeting locations.