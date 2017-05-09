Kamakura Rickshaw Tour

Kamakura, where the shogunate politics started some 800 years ago, is another city worth visiting. Temples and shrines, traditional buildings, gardens, and traditional heritages such as the Great Buddha will attract you. Seasonal flowers and surrounding nature combined with the comfortable breeze from the ocean will promise you a refreshing experience. The tours described below are model routes. They may be further customized based on your preferred starting and ending point, the length of your tour and points of interests.30 Minute OptionStart your tour at the large red torii at the central avenue of the town. Following the charming streets of Kamakura, you will reach the Jufukuji Temple located at the end of a quiet path, lined with lush, green trees. In similar fashion, right next to it is the Eishoji Temple, again a serene temple with detailed wood carvings. The apex of the tour will be the grand Tsurugaoka Hachimangu Shrine located at the top of a hill, overlooking the old warrior town.45 minute OptionStart your tour at the large red torii at the central avenue of the town. Continue along the streets of the old warrior town to the Kotohikibashi, a cute red, wooden bridge which crosses over a small creek with waterfall. Then continue until you will arrive at the Myohonji temple, with detailed wood carvings, nestled between green trees. Before crossing the main street of the town, lined with cafes and shops, you will pass by the Myohonji temple with a large, tilted roof. Your tour will then continue along the suburbs of Kamakura, where you can see the every day life of the citizens. The highlight and finishing point of this tour is the iconic Daibutsu, or the Great Buddha statue, one of Japan's most famous Buddha statues.1 Hour Option Start your tour at the large red torii at the center of town, following the main street, which is lined with small stores and coffee shops. Upon reaching the Tsurugaoka Hachimangu Shrine, the tour will continue to quieter parts of the city, narrow streets with ancient shrines and temples and a lavish green bamboo forest. Returning along the central avenue, you will have the opportunity to admire this bustling town once more.2 Hour OptionStarting your tour at the steps of the Tsurugaoka Hachimangu Shrine, and following the river to the Myohonji Temple. Cutting across the central part of town, passing by the main street with its large red torii, the small streets of the older part of town, passing by picturesque and green temples that are beautiful to visit, no matter the season. The final highlight of the tour is the Zeniari Benzaiten, a shrine inside a mountain which is the home to the god of wealth. It is said that if you wash your money here, your fortune will multiply. Retracing the same steps back, you will finish your tour at the Kamakura train station.