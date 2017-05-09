Welcome to Kamakura
Kamakura and Tokyo Bay Day Trip from Tokyo
After hotel pickup in Tokyo by air-conditioned coach, your day trip begins with the 30-mile (50-km) drive south, through the capital city’s outskirts, to the city of Kamakura on Sagami Bay. At Jomyo-ji Temple, enjoy matcha — powdered green tea — in the refined and tranquil atmosphere of a tearoom constructed over 400 years ago, and enjoy views of the Japanese rock garden. Later Visit to Hokoku-ji Temple, a renowned temple of the Rizal sect’s Kencho-ji school that features a beautiful bamboo grove. The highlight of the tour is to visit the Great Buddha of Kamakura at Kotoku-in Temple. Dating back to 1252, the monumental outdoor bronze statue is a national icon. Peer into its interior (the statue is hollow), and then step back to take a photo of the whole Buddha, which stands at a height of 43 feet (13 meters). Then enjoy a Japanese lunch at a hotel and then head to Enoshima before the tour concludes in Tokyo.
Half-Day Kamakura Walking Tour with Kotokuin (Great Buddha)
Greet your guide at JR Kita-Kamakura station at 9am, when you'll begin your walking tour of Kamakura. While learning about the religious of one of Japan's most significant religious centers, you'll see the following highlights:・Tokei-ji Temple・Jochi-ji Temple ・Genji-yama Park ・Zeniarai benzai-ten Ugafuku Shrine & to experience‘Zeniarai’（Washing money） ・Sasuke inari Shrine・Take a rest at Café Terrace ITSUKI GARDEN・Kotokuin (Great Buddha of Kamakura) ・Hase-dera TempleYour tour concludes at your original departure point after five hours of exploration.
Kamakura with Kotokuin, Hase-dera, Tsurugaoka from Tokyo
You will be picked up at 9am from your centrally located hotel in Tokyo and taken to the train station for the approximate 1-hour trip to Kamakura (train tickets not included). You will visit every location on this tour by train and will need to walk about 2.5 miles (3 or 4 kilometers) during the tour, about 50 to 60 minutes in total. The first place you will be visiting is the Hase Temple, called the 'Temple of Flowers'. This temple is famous for housing a Buddhist statue of Kannon, the Goddess of Mercy, with eleven faces and a thousand arms. Each of the eleven faces represents a different phase in the search for enlightenment. The 30ft (9.18m) tall, gilded wooden statue is regarded as one of the largest wooden sculpture in Japan. You can also enjoy the pretty garden with ponds and the Jizo-do Hall with hundreds of small statues of the Jizo Bodhisattva who helps the souls of dead children to reach paradise.After about 1 hour, you will visit the Kotokuin Temple, which houses the Great Buddha, the most famous Great Buddha in Japan for about 30 minutes. The Kotokuin was constructed in 1252. It has a bronze statue “Great Buddha Statue” that stands 13 meters high, sitting cross-legged, robed with drapes in the classical lines reminiscent of ancient Greece, cast in 1292. It sits outside against wooden hills. The last place you will visit is the Tsurugaoka Hachimangu Shrine, the symbol of Kamakura. This shrine was originally built in 1063 and dedicated to the Emperor Ojin (God of War) and the Shogun Minamoto no Yoritomo among others. An interesting fact of this shrine is that it was not only a Shinto "Hachimangu" shrine, but also a Tendai Buddhist temple for most of its history.Then, lunch will be taken at a fine, traditional Japanese restaurant in Kamakura (at own expense). After lunch, you will head back and be dropped back to your hotel in Tokyo at around 2pm. Please note: the order and duration for each place is subject to change.
One Day Tour of Kamakura from Tokyo
Itinerary 1. You will be picked up at 8am at your hotel in Tokyo and get to Kamakura by train (approx. 1 hour ride). 2. Great Buddha (Kotokuin Temple): The Famous Great Buddha of Japan 3. Hase Temple: It is called the "Temple of Flower" and is also known as the Hasekannon. 4. Tsurugaoka Hachimangu Shrine: The Symbol of Kamakura is the most important Shinto shrine in the city of Kamakura. 5. Komachi-Dori: A large shopping street in Kamakura that spreads from the rotary in front of Kamakura to the Hachimangu. 6. You will be dropped back to your hotel in Tokyo at around 4pm.The Great Buddha The Kotokuin was constructed in 1252 and is a bronze statue that stands 13 meters high. It sits outside against wooden hills.Tsurugaoka Hachimangu Shrine This shrine was originally built in 1063 and dedicated to the Emperor Ojin (God of War) and the Shogun Minamoto no Yoritomo among others. An interesting fact of this shrine is that it was not only a Shinto "Hachimangu" shrine, but also a Tendai Buddhist temple for most of its history.Hase Temple This temple is famous for housing a Buddhist statue of Kannon with eleven faces and a thousand arms. Each of the eleven faces represents a different phase in the search for enlightenment. Komachi-Dori This is the shopping street that started out as a market in front of the shrine and is now famous for having over 250 restaurants, boutiques, et cetera.
Kamakura Rickshaw Tour
Kamakura, where the shogunate politics started some 800 years ago, is another city worth visiting. Temples and shrines, traditional buildings, gardens, and traditional heritages such as the Great Buddha will attract you. Seasonal flowers and surrounding nature combined with the comfortable breeze from the ocean will promise you a refreshing experience. The tours described below are model routes. They may be further customized based on your preferred starting and ending point, the length of your tour and points of interests.30 Minute OptionStart your tour at the large red torii at the central avenue of the town. Following the charming streets of Kamakura, you will reach the Jufukuji Temple located at the end of a quiet path, lined with lush, green trees. In similar fashion, right next to it is the Eishoji Temple, again a serene temple with detailed wood carvings. The apex of the tour will be the grand Tsurugaoka Hachimangu Shrine located at the top of a hill, overlooking the old warrior town.45 minute OptionStart your tour at the large red torii at the central avenue of the town. Continue along the streets of the old warrior town to the Kotohikibashi, a cute red, wooden bridge which crosses over a small creek with waterfall. Then continue until you will arrive at the Myohonji temple, with detailed wood carvings, nestled between green trees. Before crossing the main street of the town, lined with cafes and shops, you will pass by the Myohonji temple with a large, tilted roof. Your tour will then continue along the suburbs of Kamakura, where you can see the every day life of the citizens. The highlight and finishing point of this tour is the iconic Daibutsu, or the Great Buddha statue, one of Japan's most famous Buddha statues.1 Hour Option Start your tour at the large red torii at the center of town, following the main street, which is lined with small stores and coffee shops. Upon reaching the Tsurugaoka Hachimangu Shrine, the tour will continue to quieter parts of the city, narrow streets with ancient shrines and temples and a lavish green bamboo forest. Returning along the central avenue, you will have the opportunity to admire this bustling town once more.2 Hour OptionStarting your tour at the steps of the Tsurugaoka Hachimangu Shrine, and following the river to the Myohonji Temple. Cutting across the central part of town, passing by the main street with its large red torii, the small streets of the older part of town, passing by picturesque and green temples that are beautiful to visit, no matter the season. The final highlight of the tour is the Zeniari Benzaiten, a shrine inside a mountain which is the home to the god of wealth. It is said that if you wash your money here, your fortune will multiply. Retracing the same steps back, you will finish your tour at the Kamakura train station.
Half-Day Tour of Kamakura from Tokyo
You will be picked up at 9am from your centrally located hotel in Tokyo and get to Kamakura by train, approximately a 1-hour ride (own expense). You will visit every location on this tour by train and will need to walk about 2.5 miles (3 or 4 kilometers) during the tour, about 50 to 60 minutes in total. The first place you will be visiting is the Hase Temple, called the "Temple of Flower." This temple is famous for housing a Buddhist statue of Kannon, Goddess of Mercy, with eleven faces and a thousand arms. Each of the eleven faces represents a different phase in the search for enlightenment. The 30ft (9.18m) tall, gilded wooden statue is regarded as one of the largest wooden sculpture in Japan. You can also enjoy the pretty garden with ponds and the Jizo-do Hall with hundreds of small statues of the Jizo Bodhisattva who helps the souls of dead children to reach the paradise.After about 1 hour, you will visit the Kotokuin Temple, which houses the Great Buddha, the most famous Great Buddha in Japan for about 30 minutes. The Kotokuin was constructed in 1252. It has a bronze statue “Great Buddha Statue” that stands 13 meters high, sitting cross-legged, robed with drapes in the classical lines reminiscent of ancient Greece, cast in 1292. It sits outside against wooden hills. The last place you will visit is the Tsurugaoka Hachimangu Shrine, the symbol of Kamakura. This shrine was originally built in 1063 and dedicated to the Emperor Ojin (God of War) and the Shogun Minamoto no Yoritomo among others. An interesting fact of this shrine is that it was not only a Shinto "Hachimangu" shrine, but also a Tendai Buddhist temple for most of its history.Then, lunch will be taken at a fine, traditional Japanese restaurant in Kamakura. After lunch, you will head back and be dropped back to your hotel in Tokyo at around 2pm. Please note: the order and duration for each place is subject to change, and entrance fees are at the traveler's own expense.