Tsurugaoka Hachiman-gū

Top choice in Kamakura

KAMAKURA, JAPAN - 24 April, 2014: Tsurugaoka Hachimangu is Kamakura's most important shrine. The shrine is dedicated to Hachiman, the patron god of the Minamoto family and of the samurai in general.; Shutterstock ID 240149890; Your name (First / Last): Laura Crawford; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: BiA: Takayama, south of Tokyo POI images for online

Shutterstock / Korkusung

Kamakura's most important shrine is, naturally, dedicated to Hachiman, the god of war. Minamoto no Yoritomo himself ordered its construction in 1191 and designed the pine-flanked central promenade that leads from the shrine to the coast. The sprawling grounds are ripe with historical symbolism: the Gempei Pond, bisected by bridges, is said to depict the rift between the Minamoto (Genji) and Taira (Heike) clans.

The shrine itself houses a small museum filled with religious artefacts (¥200); pick up the English translation sheet. For more treasures, the on-site Kamakura National Treasure Museum houses remarkable Buddhist sculptures from the 12th to 16th centuries.

Suggest an Edit