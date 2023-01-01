Tsurugaoka Hachiman-gū

Kamakura's most important shrine is, naturally, dedicated to Hachiman, the god of war. Minamoto no Yoritomo himself ordered its construction in 1191 and designed the pine-flanked central promenade that leads from the shrine to the coast. The sprawling grounds are ripe with historical symbolism: the Gempei Pond, bisected by bridges, is said to depict the rift between the Minamoto (Genji) and Taira (Heike) clans.

The shrine itself houses a small museum filled with religious artefacts (¥200); pick up the English translation sheet. For more treasures, the on-site Kamakura National Treasure Museum houses remarkable Buddhist sculptures from the 12th to 16th centuries.