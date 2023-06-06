Kamakura

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Small smiling stone buddha monk statue (Nagomi Jizo). The Japanese characters mean "The Jizo for good relationship". Hasedera Temple, Kamakura, Japan; Shutterstock ID 539525365; Your name (First / Last): Laura Crawford; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: BiA: Takayama, south of Tokyo POI images for online

Shutterstock / Piyawan Charoenlimkul

Overview

The glory days of Japan's first feudal capital (from 1185 to 1333) coincided with the spread of populist Buddhism in Japan. This legacy is reflected in the area's proliferation of stunning temples. Kamakura (鎌倉) also has a laid-back, earthy vibe complete with organic restaurants, summer beach shacks and surfers – which can be added to sunrise meditation and hillside hikes as reasons to visit. Only an hour from Tokyo, it tends to get packed on weekends and holidays, so plan accordingly.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • KAMAKURA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN - 2015/06/04: Kenchojji is the oldest Zen monastery in Japan. The temple was built in 1273 during the Kamakura period. The layout of the temple follows the Chinese tradition with the buildings arranged on an axis. (Photo by John S Lander/LightRocket via Getty Images)

    Kenchō-ji

    Kamakura

    Established in 1253, Japan's oldest Zen monastery is still active today. The central Butsuden (Buddha Hall) was brought piece by piece from Tokyo in 1647…

  • Daibatsu (Great Buddha) of Kamakura

    Daibutsu

    Kamakura

    Kamakura's most iconic sight, an 11.4m bronze statue of Amida Buddha (amitābha in Sanskrit), is in Kōtoku-in, a Jōdo sect temple. Completed in 1252, it's…

  • KAMAKURA, JAPAN - 24 April, 2014: Tsurugaoka Hachimangu is Kamakura's most important shrine. The shrine is dedicated to Hachiman, the patron god of the Minamoto family and of the samurai in general.; Shutterstock ID 240149890; Your name (First / Last): Laura Crawford; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: BiA: Takayama, south of Tokyo POI images for online

    Tsurugaoka Hachiman-gū

    Kamakura

    Kamakura's most important shrine is, naturally, dedicated to Hachiman, the god of war. Minamoto no Yoritomo himself ordered its construction in 1191 and…

  • Zeniarai (money washed); Shutterstock ID 371068004; Your name (First / Last): Laura Crawford; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: BiA images Yokohama, Takayama, Kamakura

    Zeniarai-benten

    Kamakura

    One of Kamakura's most alluring Shintō shrines, which you can enter via tunnel or a trail above; it's located along the Daibutsu hiking trail. Washing…

  • The incredible Engaku Ji entrance building build in wood in the city of Kamakura; Shutterstock ID 450122116; Your name (First / Last): Laura Crawford; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: BiA: Takayama, south of Tokyo POI images for online

    Engaku-ji

    Kamakura

    Engaku-ji is one of Kamakura's five major Rinzai Zen temples. It was founded in 1282 for Zen monks to pray for soldiers who lost their lives defending…

  • Temple roof of Hasadera Temple

    Hase-dera

    Kamakura

    The focal point of this Jōdo sect temple, one of the most popular in the Kantō region, is a 9m-high carved wooden jūichimen (11-faced) Kannon statue…

  • 'Jomyoji temple', Kamakura, Kanagawa, Japan; Shutterstock ID 594056204; Your name (First / Last): Laura Crawford; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: BiA images Yokohama, Takayama, Kamakura

    Jōmyō-ji

    Kamakura

    This Tokasan temple of the Rinzaishu Kenchō-ji sect was originally a tantric Buddhist temple and converted to a Zen temple. The main reason to visit is…

  • Ennō-ji

    Ennō-ji

    Kamakura

    Tiny Ennō-ji is distinguished by its statues depicting the judges of hell. According to the Juo concept of Taoism, which was introduced to Japan from…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Kamakura

Food

Why this Japanese city is asking tourists not to eat while walking

May 17, 2019 • 2 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Kamakura with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Kamakura