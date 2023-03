On the southwest coast, beautiful Yonaha-Maehama is a 6km stretch of white sand that attracts a lot of families and young folk due to its shallow waters. It's a lovely beach, but it can get crowded, and the presence of an occasional jet ski is a drawback. It's just before the Kurima-Ōhashi bridge, on the north side. You can rent a wide range of beach gear, and even try out fly-boarding, from the rental outfitters by the car park.