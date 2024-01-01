Head north to drive across Ikema-Ōhashi (池間大橋) to the little island of Ikema-jima. The shallow aquamarine water on either side of this 1.4km bridge is insanely beautiful on a sunny day (just try to keep your eyes on the road). You'll find several secluded pocket beaches around the coast of Ikema-jima.
6.11 MILES
Just 4km north of the Hirara district of Miyakojima city, you'll find this little, archetypally tropical Japan beach, which lies at the bottom of a large…
13.07 MILES
On the southwest coast, beautiful Yonaha-Maehama is a 6km stretch of white sand that attracts a lot of families and young folk due to its shallow waters…
13.79 MILES
If you've seen the crowds at Yonaha-Maehama and decided you want something quieter, head across the Kurima Bridge and drive to the northwest coast of…
19.55 MILES
If you've got a car, we recommend a drive out to the southeastern tip of the island, a narrow finger of land that extends 2km into the Pacific Ocean…
10.2 MILES
An intriguing site for a stroll or dive is this pair of seawater pools on the west coast of Shimoji-jima, known by locals as 'dragon's eyes' – these are…
9.14 MILES
On Irabu-jima's west coast, this is the island's best swimming beach, with showers, toilets and the delightful Blue Turtle bar-restaurant.
17.5 MILES
On the southeast end of the island, this is a popular spot for snorkelling and kayaking (with a hair-raisingly steep access road).
17.19 MILES
On the north side of Miyako-jima's southeastern cape, this long, shallow beach has a park featuring showers and toilets.
