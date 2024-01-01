Aragusuku-kaigan Beach

On the north side of the island's southeast end, this popular beach is great for shallow-water snorkelling and has showers and toilets.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Sunayama Beach

    Sunayama Beach

    10.24 MILES

    Just 4km north of the Hirara district of Miyakojima city, you'll find this little, archetypally tropical Japan beach, which lies at the bottom of a large…

  • Yonaha-Maehama Beach

    Yonaha-Maehama Beach

    10.27 MILES

    On the southwest coast, beautiful Yonaha-Maehama is a 6km stretch of white sand that attracts a lot of families and young folk due to its shallow waters…

  • Nagamahama

    Nagamahama

    11.79 MILES

    If you've seen the crowds at Yonaha-Maehama and decided you want something quieter, head across the Kurima Bridge and drive to the northwest coast of…

  • Higashi Henna-zaki

    Higashi Henna-zaki

    3.98 MILES

    If you've got a car, we recommend a drive out to the southeastern tip of the island, a narrow finger of land that extends 2km into the Pacific Ocean…

  • Tōri-ike

    Tōri-ike

    18.61 MILES

    An intriguing site for a stroll or dive is this pair of seawater pools on the west coast of Shimoji-jima, known by locals as 'dragon's eyes' – these are…

  • Toguchi-no-hama

    Toguchi-no-hama

    15.74 MILES

    On Irabu-jima's west coast, this is the island's best swimming beach, with showers, toilets and the delightful Blue Turtle bar-restaurant.

  • Boraga Beach

    Boraga Beach

    2.19 MILES

    On the southeast end of the island, this is a popular spot for snorkelling and kayaking (with a hair-raisingly steep access road).

  • Yoshino-kaigan Beach

    Yoshino-kaigan Beach

    1.64 MILES

    On the north side of Miyako-jima's southeastern cape, this long, shallow beach has a park featuring showers and toilets.

