Welcome to Kii Peninsula
Along the coast are the beachside onsen resort of Shirahama on the west coast, and the rugged coastline of Shiono-misaki and Kii-Ōshima at the southern tip.
Japan Express: Osaka to Tokyo
From the Buddhist monks of Koyasan to the high rollers of Tokyo, capture the many faces of Japan on this condensed tour beginning in Osaka. Savour the region’s culinary delicacies and the beautiful views at Mt Fuji. You'll stay in a traditional ryokan and really soak up local culture in onsen hot springs. A great combination of the traditional and the contemporary, this adventure provides a taste of the rich culture of Japan.
Ancient Empires—Beijing to Tokyo
Explore two ancient nations in 16 well-packed days on this unique journey that takes you from the epic lengths of the Great Wall of China to the poetic views of Mt Fuji. Hop aboard trains and ferries and face an army of Terracotta Warriors for a historical encounter you won't soon forget. Spend nights in a traditional ryokan and a shukubo temple lodging for an authentic Japanese experience. Our CEOs will take you off the beaten track to reveal the cultural treasures of the region’s ancient sites.
Japan Hike, Bike & Kayak
Get off the beaten track in Japan and experience parts of the country other big-city tours tend to skip. This tour of the Land of the Rising Sun includes something for every active passenger. Take in major cultural touchstones like Osaka and Hiroshima, along with lesser known areas. Hike along the ancient Kumano Kodo pilgrimage route to visit spectacular shrines, cycle across islands as you follow the Shimanami Kaido, and kayak around the famed floating torii gate in the Bay of Miyajima. Every view is that much sweeter when you've worked for it.
Sapporo Snow Festival & Japan Winter Highlights
This 13-day trip brings together two Japanese islands to create one unforgettable experience that covers some of the major winter events this country has to offer. From the famous onsen hot springs throughout Japan that make the country so inviting in winter, to the free time to discover new and historical districts in Tokyo and Kyoto, to the Sapporo Snow Festival and the Otaru Light Festival in Hokkaido, this tour is the best answer for anyone looking for a different sort of adventure.
Japan Winter Highlights
Japan in winter is simply unforgettable. Join this nine-day tour to explore big cities like Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka, then roam the iconic geisha district in Kanazawa. Visit the Swiss-like village of Shirakawa-go before heading to Kawayu Onsen to enjoy local-style accommodation and the traditional onsens (outdoor hot springs) that make winter tours in this country so fun. Make next winter something special in Japan.