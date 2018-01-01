Welcome to Naha
The city plays host to an interesting mix of young Japanese holidaymakers, American GIs looking for off-base fun and a growing number of foreign tourists. The action centres on Kokusai-dōri (International Blvd), and overlooking it all from a safe distance to the east is Shuri-jō, a wonderfully restored castle that was once the home of Ryūkyū royalty.
Private Arrival Transfer: Naha Airport to Naha
Travel from Naha Airport to your hotel with this private transfer service. When making a booking, you will need to advise your arrival details and your hotel details. Your transfer will be confirmed within 48 hours and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver.Price is per person, based on eight adults per vehicle.At time of booking, YOU MUST include the following flight and drop-off details in the 'Special Requirements' box: Arrival Airline Arrival Flight Number Arrival Time Name, Address, and Phone Number of Your Hotel Total Number of Luggage Naha hotel Zones A to H Zone A Hotels:Southern Beach Hotel & ResortMoon Ocean Ginowan Hotel & Resort Laguna Garden HotelZone B Hotels: Hyakuna Garan OkinawaThe Beach Tower OkinawaCamPana Vessel Hotel Em Wellness Resort Costa Vista Hotel & SpaHilton Okinawa Chatan ResortHotel Okinawa Grand Mer ResortZone C Hotels:Hotel Nikko AlivilaOkinawa Zanpamisaki Royal Hotel Renaissance Resort OkinawaCOC Garden Resort Okinawa The Uza Terrace Beach Club VillasZone D Hotels: Hotel Moon BeachHotel Monterey Okinawa Spa & ResortKafuu Resort Fuchaku Condo HotelSun Marina HotelRizzan Sea-Park Hotel Tancha-BayZone E Hotels:InterContinental ANA Manza Beach ResortOriental Hills OkinawaThe ATTA Terrace Club Towers Zone F Hotels:Okinawa Beach Resort Ocean Spa Kariyushi Spa Resort ExesOkinawa Marriott Resort & SpaThe Busena TerraceThe Ritz-Carlton, OkinawaKise Beach Palace LiVEMAX AMMS Canna Resort VillaBest Western Okinawa Kouki BeachThe Terrace Club at BusenaZone G Hotels:Kanucha Bay Hotel & VillasChisun Resort Okinawa ChuraumiMahaina Wellness Resort OkinawaHotel Orion Motobu Resort & SpaMARINE PIAZZA OKINAWA Marine Piazza Okinawa Hotel Resonex NagoZone H Hotels:JAL Private Resort Okuma
Private Okinawa Custom One-Day Tour by Chartered Vehicle
When making your booking, select whether or not you want to include a local guide with your chartered vehicle. Also select to travel in a limousine, van, or bus, depending on your group's size and preferences.Your driver picks you up from your Naha hotel at 9am. Board the comfortable vehicle and let them know which attractions you wish to visit. The tour is fully customizable to the interests of you and your travel companions.Recommended spots include: Shuri CastleA UNESCO World Heritage Site, Shuri Castle served as a palace for the Ryukyu kings for several centuries until Okinawa became a Japanese prefecture in 1879. (Note: The castle is closed on the first Wednesday and Thursday of July).Cape Manza A scenic rock formation near Onna Village. The name Manza stems from the original Okinawan dialect, meaning ‘big enough for 10,000 men to sit on this field by the cliffs.'Churaumi AquariumOne of the biggest and the most impressive aquariums in Japan, home to huge whale sharks measuring up to 33-feet (10-meters) long, bull sharks (up to 9.9-feet/3-meters long), manta rays (up to 23-feet/7-meters long), green turtles, and many more. (Note: The aquarium is closed on the first Wednesday and Thursday of December).Once you have seen everything you wish to see and gotten a taste of life on Okinawa, your tour concludes with a convenient drop-off back at your Naha hotel at around 6pm.
Two Tank Boat Diving Tour in Miyako-jima
Your day begins with an early morning pickup from Nikadori Port or your centrally located hotel in the island of Miyako. Greet your local guide and transfer together to the dive site.The main diving location is the Irabu Island area and the Shimoji Island area. The dive site is determined by the direction of the wind on that day. You can enjoy cave diving and spelunking and have the chance to check out the freshwater lakes via caves filled with seawater. You can also dive in waters where you see anemone, goby, butterflyfish, damselfish, surgeonfish, basslet, nudibranch, sharks, turtles, giant trevally, and lobster.Your boat is equipped with a restroom and sunshade. Refreshments are provided and there is a break for an included lunch during the day.Your tour concludes with a drop-off back at your hotel or the port.Please note: Tour participants must have a diving certification card.
Three Tank Boat Diving Tour in Miyakojima
Miyako Island's dynamic topography is very famous for being able to experience things you have not ever experienced before such as the mesmerizing blue light pouring into a cave formed by coral reefs.The main diving location is Irabu island area and the Shimoji island area.The dive site will be determined by the direction of the wind on that day. You can enjoy cave diving and spelunking. You will have the chance to go check out the freshwater lakes via caves filled with seawater and experience diving in waters where you can see anemone, goby, butterflyfish, damselfish, surgeonfish, basslet, nudibranch, sharks, turtles, giant trevally, Napoleon, lobster, shrimp, crab and more.The boat is fully equipped with a restroom and sunshade and holds a capacity of up to a maximum of 12 persons. You will be provided three tanks for this tour.
One Tank Introductory Boat Diving Tour in Miyakojima
Miyakojima's dynamic topography is very famous for the mesmerizing blue light that pours into a cave formed by magnificent coral reefs.The main diving location is in the Irabu island area and the Shimoji island area. The site of the dive will be determined by the direction of the wind of that day. You can enjoy an introduction to cave diving and spelunking. You will have the chance to go check out the freshwater lakes via caves filled with seawater and experience diving in waters where you can see anemone, goby, butterflyfish, damselfish, surgeonfish, basslet, nudibranch, sharks, turtles, giant trevally, Napoleon, lobster, shrimp, crab and more.The boat you will be on is fully equipped with a restroom and sunshade and holds a capacity of up to a maximum of 12 persons. Introductory diving requires no previous diving experience. If you are able to swim, you can usually dive as you will go to a maximum depth of 39feet (12m).
Two Tank Introductory Boat Diving Tour in Miyakojima
Miyako Island's dynamic topography is very famous for its gorgeous, mesmerizing blue light pouring into a cave made of magnificent coral reefs.The main location where you will be diving is the Irabu island area and the Shimoji island area.The dive site will be determined by the direction of the wind on that day. You can enjoy a great introduction to cave diving and spelunking. You will have the chance to go check out the freshwater lakes via caves filled with seawater and experience diving in waters where you can see anemone, goby, butterflyfish, damselfish, surgeonfish, basslet, nudibranch, sharks, turtles, giant trevally, Napoleon, lobster, shrimp, crab and more.The boat you will be on is fully equipped with a restroom and sunshade and holds a capacity of up to a maximum of 12 persons. Introductory diving requires no previous diving experience. If you are able to swim, you can usually dive as you will go to a maximum depth of 39feet (12m).