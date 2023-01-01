This reconstructed castle was originally built in the 14th century and served as the administrative centre and royal residence of the Ryūkyū kingdom until the 19th century. Enter through the Kankai-mon (歓会門) and go up to the Hōshin-mon (奉神門), which forms the entryway to the inner sanctum of the castle. Visitors can enter the impressive Seiden (正殿), which has exhibits on the castle and the Okinawan royals.

About 200m west of the Seiden, the observation terrace Iri-no-Azana (西のアザナ) affords great views over Naha and the Kerama Islands. There is also a small collection of displays in the nearby Hokuden (北殿).

To reach the complex, which sits atop a hill overlooking Naha's urban sprawl, take the Yui Rail to Shuri Station. Exit to the west, go down the steps, walk straight ahead, cross one big street, then a smaller one and go right on the opposite side. From there, walk about 350m and look for the signs on the left.