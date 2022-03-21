Naha

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Okinawa, Japan historic Shuri Castle.

Getty Images

Overview

Flattened during WWII, the prefectural capital of Naha (那覇) is now a thriving urban center that looks like most other tidy, small-to-medium Japanese cities, except for the frequent splashes of leafy green, rows of palm trees, or glimpses of azure waters from between the modern high-rises, which make up Naha's rapidly expanding skyline.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Cups

    Tsuboya Pottery Street

    Naha

    One of the best parts of Naha is this neighbourhood, a centre of ceramic production from 1682, when Ryūkyū kilns were consolidated here by royal decree…

  • Shuri-jō

    Shuri-jō

    Naha

    This reconstructed castle was originally built in the 14th century and served as the administrative centre and royal residence of the Ryūkyū kingdom until…

  • Okinawa Prefectural Museum & Art Museum

    Okinawa Prefectural Museum & Art Museum

    Naha

    Opened in 2007, this museum of Okinawa's history, culture and natural history is easily one of the best museums in Japan. Displays are well laid out,…

  • Daichi Makishi Kōsetsu Ichiba

    Daichi Makishi Kōsetsu Ichiba

    Naha

    In Naha, a great place to sample everyday Okinawan eats is at one of the 2nd-floor eateries in this covered food market just off Ichibahon-dōri, about…

  • Tsuboya Pottery Museum

    Tsuboya Pottery Museum

    Naha

    The excellent Tsuboya Pottery Museum houses some fine examples of traditional Okinawan pottery. Here you can also inspect potters' wheels and arayachi …

  • Shikina-en

    Shikina-en

    Naha

    Around 4km east of the city centre is a Chinese-style garden containing stone bridges, a viewing pavilion and a villa that belonged to the Ryūkyū royal…

  • Fukushū-en

    Fukushū-en

    Naha

    Garden fans should take a stroll through peaceful, Chinese-style Fukushū-en. All materials were brought from Fuzhou, Naha's sister city in China,…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Naha with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Naha