Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/Lonely Planet Images
Cebu is the hub around which the Visayas revolve. It is the most densely populated island in the Philippines and is second only to Luzon in its strategic and economic importance to the country. This is one of the most prosperous regions in the country – the 2016 growth rate was 8.8%, considerably higher than the national average. Tourism numbers are booming, Cebu draws almost two million foreign travellers a year. The island's prime attractions are its white-sand beaches and spectacular diving, chiefly off the northern tip of Cebu at Malapascua and down on the southwest coast at Moalboal. And don't ignore much-maligned Cebu City, which has lively bars, emerging eateries and burgeoning retail appeal.
Basilica Minore del Santo Niño
Cebu City
Cebu's holiest church houses a revered Flemish statuette of the Christ child (Santo Niño) that dates to Magellan's time. The church is no stranger to…
Olango Island Wildlife Sanctuary
Cebu
Just 20 minutes from Mactan by public bangka, Olango Island is home to this important wildlife reserve. Taking in 1030 hectares of sand flats and…
Cebu City
This excellent museum comprises several galleries in a sturdy old coral-stone building that was Cebu's provincial jail from 1870 to 2004. Rooms are…
Malapascua Island
This glorious stretch of pale sand occupies almost the entire southern part of the island. It's lined with hotels, restaurants, dive shops and massage…
Cebu City
Downtown, in a quiet residential area, this museum was originally a private home (built in the 1850s). Later it was purchased by the Gorordos, one of Cebu…
Cebu City
Established in 1565 under the command of Miguel López de Legazpi, conqueror of the Philippines, Fort San Pedro has served as an army garrison, a rebel…
Cebu City
Ferdinand's Catholic legacy, a large wooden cross, is housed in a stone rotunda (built in 1841). The crucifix on show is said to contain remnants from a…
Bantayan Island
Around 5km east of Santa Fe this sublime cove beach has white sand, shade umbrellas and excellent swimming, and the surrounding area is attractively…
Filter by interest:
Get to the heart of Cebu with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Philippines $25.99