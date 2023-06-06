Cebu

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
San Pedro Fort.

Getty Images/Lonely Planet Images

Overview

Cebu is the hub around which the Visayas revolve. It is the most densely populated island in the Philippines and is second only to Luzon in its strategic and economic importance to the country. This is one of the most prosperous regions in the country – the 2016 growth rate was 8.8%, considerably higher than the national average. Tourism numbers are booming, Cebu draws almost two million foreign travellers a year. The island's prime attractions are its white-sand beaches and spectacular diving, chiefly off the northern tip of Cebu at Malapascua and down on the southwest coast at Moalboal. And don't ignore much-maligned Cebu City, which has lively bars, emerging eateries and burgeoning retail appeal.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • People praying at the Basilica Minore del Santo Nino in Cebu, Philippines.

    Basilica Minore del Santo Niño

    Cebu City

    Cebu's holiest church houses a revered Flemish statuette of the Christ child (Santo Niño) that dates to Magellan's time. The church is no stranger to…

  • Trail to the observation deck among the water at low tide at Olango Island Wildlife Sanctuary.

    Olango Island Wildlife Sanctuary

    Cebu

    Just 20 minutes from Mactan by public bangka, Olango Island is home to this important wildlife reserve. Taking in 1030 hectares of sand flats and…

  • Museo Sugbo.

    Museo Sugbo

    Cebu City

    This excellent museum comprises several galleries in a sturdy old coral-stone building that was Cebu's provincial jail from 1870 to 2004. Rooms are…

  • Bounty Beach, Malapascua, Phillipines

    Bounty Beach

    Malapascua Island

    This glorious stretch of pale sand occupies almost the entire southern part of the island. It's lined with hotels, restaurants, dive shops and massage…

  • Casa Gorordo Museum along Eduardo Aboitiz Street.

    Casa Gorordo Museum

    Cebu City

    Downtown, in a quiet residential area, this museum was originally a private home (built in the 1850s). Later it was purchased by the Gorordos, one of Cebu…

  • Fort San Pedro, Cebu City, Philippines.

    Fort San Pedro

    Cebu City

    Established in 1565 under the command of Miguel López de Legazpi, conqueror of the Philippines, Fort San Pedro has served as an army garrison, a rebel…

  • Magellan's Cross, Cebu City, Philippines

    Magellan's Cross

    Cebu City

    Ferdinand's Catholic legacy, a large wooden cross, is housed in a stone rotunda (built in 1841). The crucifix on show is said to contain remnants from a…

  • Paradise Beach (Sandira Beach) at the Bantayan Island in Cebu, Philippines.

    Paradise Beach

    Bantayan Island

    Around 5km east of Santa Fe this sublime cove beach has white sand, shade umbrellas and excellent swimming, and the surrounding area is attractively…

View more attractions

Articles

Latest stories from Cebu

Filter by interest:

School of sardines in Moalboal.

Beaches

How to swim with millions of sardines in Moalboal, Philippines

Jul 12, 2019 • 5 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Cebu with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

Go Beyond

Cebu and beyond

Beyond Cebu