Atomic bomb dome memorial in Hiroshima, Japan

To most people, Hiroshima (広島) means just one thing. The city's name will forever evoke images of 6 August 1945, when Hiroshima became the target of the world's first atomic-bomb attack. Hiroshima's Peace Memorial Park is a constant reminder of that day, and it attracts visitors from all over the world with its moving message of peace. And the leafy city, with its wide boulevards and laid-back friendliness, is far from a depressing place. Present-day Hiroshima is home to an ever-thriving cosmopolitan community, and it's worth spending a couple of nights here to experience the city at its vibrant best.

  • Cenotaph for A-Bomb victims and A-Bomb Dome

    Peace Memorial Park

    Hiroshima

    Hugged by rivers on both sides, Peace Memorial Park is a large, leafy space crisscrossed by walkways and dotted with memorials and tranquil spaces for…

  • Atomic bomb dome memorial in Hiroshima, Japan

    Atomic Bomb Dome

    Hiroshima

    Perhaps the starkest reminder of the destruction visited upon Hiroshima in WWII is the Atomic Bomb Dome. Built by a Czech architect in 1915, it was the…

  • Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum

    Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum

    Hiroshima

    The main building of Hiroshima's premier museum houses a collection of items salvaged from the aftermath of the atomic bomb. The displays are confronting…

  • Hiroshima Museum of Art

    Hiroshima Museum of Art

    Hiroshima

    Located in an interesting 1970s building, this museum has a decent collection of minor works by well-known painters including Picasso, Gauguin, Monet and…

  • Naka Incineration Plant

    Naka Incineration Plant

    Hiroshima

    Exploring a garbage-processing plant might not sound appealing, but if you're an architecture fan this building is worth a visit. The waterfront building…

  • Children's Peace Monument

    Children's Peace Monument

    Hiroshima

    The Children's Peace Monument was inspired by Sadako Sasaki, who was just two years old at the time of the atomic bomb. At age 11 she developed leukaemia,…

  • Hiroshima-jō

    Hiroshima-jō

    Hiroshima

    Also known as Carp Castle (鯉城; Rijō), Hiroshima-jō was originally constructed in 1589, but much of it was dismantled following the Meiji Restoration. What…

