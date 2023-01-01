Hiroshima National Peace Memorial Hall for the Atomic Bomb Victims

A softly lit internal walkway leads down into this cool, contemplative space, where the walls show a circular panorama of Hiroshima and the names of its neighbourhoods at the time of the atomic bomb. The fountain at the centre represents the moment the bomb was dropped (8.15am), while the water offers relief to the victims. An adjoining room shows the names and photographs of those who perished. Before leaving, it's worth taking time to watch the evocative testimonies from survivors.

The memorial hall was built by architect Tange Kenzō, who also designed the nearby Peace Memorial Museum, Cenotaph and Flame of Peace.