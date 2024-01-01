The ashes of thousands of unclaimed or unidentified victims of the atomic bomb are interred in a vault below this low grassy mound in the Peace Memorial Park.
Atomic Bomb Memorial Mound
Hiroshima
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.11 MILES
Hugged by rivers on both sides, Peace Memorial Park is a large, leafy space crisscrossed by walkways and dotted with memorials and tranquil spaces for…
10.16 MILES
With origins as far back as the late 6th century, Itsukushima-jinja gives Miyajima its real name. The shrine's unique and attractive pier-like…
0.13 MILES
Perhaps the starkest reminder of the destruction visited upon Hiroshima in WWII is the Atomic Bomb Dome. Built by a Czech architect in 1915, it was the…
Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum
0.18 MILES
The main building of Hiroshima's premier museum houses a collection of items salvaged from the aftermath of the atomic bomb. The displays are confronting…
10.17 MILES
This 16m-tall vermilion torii (shrine gate) is a symbol of Miyajima and the watery entrance to World Heritage shrine Itsukushima-jinja. At high tide, it…
10.4 MILES
Just south of town at the foot of Misen, Daishō-in is a worthwhile stopping point on the way up or down the mountain. This Shingon temple is crowded with…
10.4 MILES
Covered with primeval forest, the sacred, peaceful Misen is Miyajima's highest mountain (530m), and its ascent is the island's finest walk – especially in…
22.12 MILES
Iwakuni's chief claim to fame is this graceful bridge, built in 1673 during the rule of feudal lord Kikkawa Hiroyoshi. It has been restored several times…
Nearby Hiroshima attractions
1. Korean Atomic Bomb Victims Memorial
0.03 MILES
This memorial in the Peace Memorial Park honours the Korean victims of the atomic bomb. Many Koreans were shipped over to Japan to work as slave labour…
0.06 MILES
The Children's Peace Monument was inspired by Sadako Sasaki, who was just two years old at the time of the atomic bomb. At age 11 she developed leukaemia,…
0.09 MILES
The Flame of Peace, a feature of the pond in Peace Memorial Park, will be extinguished only once every nuclear weapon on earth has been destroyed.
0.11 MILES
Hugged by rivers on both sides, Peace Memorial Park is a large, leafy space crisscrossed by walkways and dotted with memorials and tranquil spaces for…
0.12 MILES
This curved concrete monument houses a list of the names of all the known victims of the atomic bomb. It stands at one end of the pond at the centre of…
0.13 MILES
Perhaps the starkest reminder of the destruction visited upon Hiroshima in WWII is the Atomic Bomb Dome. Built by a Czech architect in 1915, it was the…
7. Hiroshima National Peace Memorial Hall for the Atomic Bomb Victims
0.14 MILES
A softly lit internal walkway leads down into this cool, contemplative space, where the walls show a circular panorama of Hiroshima and the names of its…
0.18 MILES
Most people visit this souvenir-filled tower for 'Hiroshima Hills', its windy, open-terrace viewing platform with one-of-a-kind vistas across the adjacent…