Atomic Bomb Memorial Mound

Hiroshima

The ashes of thousands of unclaimed or unidentified victims of the atomic bomb are interred in a vault below this low grassy mound in the Peace Memorial Park.

  • Cenotaph for A-Bomb victims and A-Bomb Dome

  • Japan, Chugoku Region, Hiroshima Prefecture, Miyajima, View of Itsukushima Shrine in autumn. (Photo by: JTB/UIG via Getty Images) (Photo by: JTB Photo/UIG via Getty Images)

    Itsukushima-jinja

    10.16 MILES

    With origins as far back as the late 6th century, Itsukushima-jinja gives Miyajima its real name. The shrine's unique and attractive pier-like…

  • Atomic bomb dome memorial in Hiroshima, Japan

  • Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum

    Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum

    0.18 MILES

    The main building of Hiroshima's premier museum houses a collection of items salvaged from the aftermath of the atomic bomb. The displays are confronting…

  • Floating Torii

    Floating Torii

    10.17 MILES

    This 16m-tall vermilion torii (shrine gate) is a symbol of Miyajima and the watery entrance to World Heritage shrine Itsukushima-jinja. At high tide, it…

  • Asia, Japan, Honshu, Hiroshima prefecture, Miyajima Island, Statues in Daisho in temple

    Daishō-in

    10.4 MILES

    Just south of town at the foot of Misen, Daishō-in is a worthwhile stopping point on the way up or down the mountain. This Shingon temple is crowded with…

  • Misen & Ropeway

    Misen & Ropeway

    10.4 MILES

    Covered with primeval forest, the sacred, peaceful Misen is Miyajima's highest mountain (530m), and its ascent is the island's finest walk – especially in…

  • Kintai-kyō

    Kintai-kyō

    22.12 MILES

    Iwakuni's chief claim to fame is this graceful bridge, built in 1673 during the rule of feudal lord Kikkawa Hiroyoshi. It has been restored several times…

Nearby Hiroshima attractions

1. Korean Atomic Bomb Victims Memorial

0.03 MILES

This memorial in the Peace Memorial Park honours the Korean victims of the atomic bomb. Many Koreans were shipped over to Japan to work as slave labour…

2. Children's Peace Monument

0.06 MILES

The Children's Peace Monument was inspired by Sadako Sasaki, who was just two years old at the time of the atomic bomb. At age 11 she developed leukaemia,…

3. Flame of Peace

0.09 MILES

The Flame of Peace, a feature of the pond in Peace Memorial Park, will be extinguished only once every nuclear weapon on earth has been destroyed.

4. Peace Memorial Park

0.11 MILES

Hugged by rivers on both sides, Peace Memorial Park is a large, leafy space crisscrossed by walkways and dotted with memorials and tranquil spaces for…

5. Cenotaph

0.12 MILES

This curved concrete monument houses a list of the names of all the known victims of the atomic bomb. It stands at one end of the pond at the centre of…

6. Atomic Bomb Dome

0.13 MILES

Perhaps the starkest reminder of the destruction visited upon Hiroshima in WWII is the Atomic Bomb Dome. Built by a Czech architect in 1915, it was the…

8. Orizuru Tower

0.18 MILES

Most people visit this souvenir-filled tower for 'Hiroshima Hills', its windy, open-terrace viewing platform with one-of-a-kind vistas across the adjacent…