Most people visit this souvenir-filled tower for 'Hiroshima Hills', its windy, open-terrace viewing platform with one-of-a-kind vistas across the adjacent Atomic Bomb Dome and Peace Memorial Park. Get your ticket stamped for same-day reentry; it's moody at sunset, and from Thursday to Saturday in October and November, the large, tilted space opens as a bar (entry fee still required) until midnight.