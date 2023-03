This 16m-tall vermilion torii (shrine gate) is a symbol of Miyajima and the watery entrance to World Heritage shrine Itsukushima-jinja. At high tide, it appears to float on the water. There has been a torii at this site since 1168; the current gate dates from the late 1800s. Repair work on the torii is being carried out from June 2019 and is expected to last 2–3 years, during which the gate will not be visible to the public.