For most Filipinos, Siquijor is a mysterious other-world of witchcraft and the unknown. True, this tiny island province is famous for its mountain-dwelling mangkukulam (healers) who brew traditional ointments for modern ailments. But these days Siquijor's most popular healing practice involves a cocktail and a deck chair at any number of its laid-back and wonderfully affordable beach resorts. Attractions include great diving, waterfalls, caves and forest walks in the hilly interior. Just about everywhere on Siquijor is great for snorkelling – find the nearest beach and dive in. Like many beaches in the Visayas, swimming is only possible during high tide, and wearing thongs (flip-flops) is recommended as protection against sea urchins.
Siquijor
Northeast of San Juan is stunning white-sand Paliton Beach. The water is as clear as glass and there are wonderful views of Apo Island. Take the turnoff…
Siquijor
Opposite the San Isidro Labrador Church, flanked by centuries-old acacia trees, is the oldest Catholic convent in the Philippines, a magnificent timber…
Siquijor
From Lazi, a sealed road leads 2km north to these refreshing falls on the Po-o River. Above the falls, there's a paid parking bay on your left for your…
Siquijor
Siquijor's highest peak, Mt Bandila-an (557m), is near Cantabon. Concrete steps lead 10 minutes up to the peak from two clearly marked points on the road…
Siquijor
Just west of the village of Campalanas is a tremendous balete tree (banyan tree), estimated to be 400 years old and believed by some to be enchanted. In…
Siquijor
A few kilometres past the town of Maria, Salagdoong Beach is popular with rowdy day trippers. There's a half-open water park that has seen much better…
Siquijor
This retreat for Filipino artists is set over 3 hectares. There's usually a resident artist or two hanging about, plus a performing-arts stage, a modest…
Siquijor
From barangay Tubod, a paved road leads 3km up to this pleasant waterfall, which cascades into a crisp and clean teal-green swimming hole. You can jump…
