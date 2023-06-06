Siquijor

Cambugahay

For most Filipinos, Siquijor is a mysterious other-world of witchcraft and the unknown. True, this tiny island province is famous for its mountain-dwelling mangkukulam (healers) who brew traditional ointments for modern ailments. But these days Siquijor's most popular healing practice involves a cocktail and a deck chair at any number of its laid-back and wonderfully affordable beach resorts. Attractions include great diving, waterfalls, caves and forest walks in the hilly interior. Just about everywhere on Siquijor is great for snorkelling – find the nearest beach and dive in. Like many beaches in the Visayas, swimming is only possible during high tide, and wearing thongs (flip-flops) is recommended as protection against sea urchins.

  • Paliton Beach

    Paliton Beach

    Siquijor

    Northeast of San Juan is stunning white-sand Paliton Beach. The water is as clear as glass and there are wonderful views of Apo Island. Take the turnoff…

  • San Isidro Convent

    San Isidro Convent

    Siquijor

    Opposite the San Isidro Labrador Church, flanked by centuries-old acacia trees, is the oldest Catholic convent in the Philippines, a magnificent timber…

  • Cambugahay Falls

    Cambugahay Falls

    Siquijor

    From Lazi, a sealed road leads 2km north to these refreshing falls on the Po-o River. Above the falls, there's a paid parking bay on your left for your…

  • Mt Bandila-an

    Mt Bandila-an

    Siquijor

    Siquijor's highest peak, Mt Bandila-an (557m), is near Cantabon. Concrete steps lead 10 minutes up to the peak from two clearly marked points on the road…

  • Balete Tree

    Balete Tree

    Siquijor

    Just west of the village of Campalanas is a tremendous balete tree (banyan tree), estimated to be 400 years old and believed by some to be enchanted. In…

  • Salagdoong Beach

    Salagdoong Beach

    Siquijor

    A few kilometres past the town of Maria, Salagdoong Beach is popular with rowdy day trippers. There's a half-open water park that has seen much better…

  • Olang Art Park

    Olang Art Park

    Siquijor

    This retreat for Filipino artists is set over 3 hectares. There's usually a resident artist or two hanging about, plus a performing-arts stage, a modest…

  • Lugnason Falls

    Lugnason Falls

    Siquijor

    From barangay Tubod, a paved road leads 3km up to this pleasant waterfall, which cascades into a crisp and clean teal-green swimming hole. You can jump…

