From Lazi, a sealed road leads 2km north to these refreshing falls on the Po-o River. Above the falls, there's a paid parking bay on your left for your motorbike (P20). Steps just across the road will take you down a steep stairway to this series of popular swimming spots. You can use a rope swing to fling yourself into the beautiful turquoise waters. Never leave valuables unattended, as theft isn't uncommon.