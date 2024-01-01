Homespun and eccentric, a reflection of the museum's owner, this collection of WWII-era relics is housed in a private residence on the outskirts of town. Of the bombs, helmets, bullets etc, most were uncovered by the owner, Felix Cata-an, in the jungle around Mt Talinis, where some estimate up to 10,000 Japanese soldiers died during a month-long bombing campaign.
Cata-al War Memorabilia Museum
Negros
