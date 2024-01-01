Baslay Hot Springs

Negros

The sulphur Baslay hot springs are accessed along a bumpy road 10km off the main highway, best accessed by motorcycle or habal-habal (motorcycle taxi).

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Rizal Boulevard

    Rizal Boulevard

    9.46 MILES

    While Filipino cities aren't generally known for their beauty or charm, Dumaguete's waterfront promenade along Rizal Blvd is an exception to the rule…

  • Manjuyod Sandbar

    Manjuyod Sandbar

    28.71 MILES

    An exquisite narrow 7km stretch of sand exposes itself at low tide in the waters northeast of Bais City. Boats leave from Capiñahan port in South Bais Bay…

  • Sumilon Island Marine Sanctuary

    Sumilon Island Marine Sanctuary

    19.12 MILES

    The marine sanctuary off Sumilon Island is a conservation success story in the Philippines. Resorts in Lilo-an run dive trips to the reserve, or you can…

  • Twin Lakes National Park

    Twin Lakes National Park

    8.81 MILES

    About 20km northwest of Dumaguete, the twin crater lakes of Balinsasayao and Danao offer some wonderfully scenic hiking. The area is virgin forest and…

  • Paliton Beach

    Paliton Beach

    18.2 MILES

    Northeast of San Juan is stunning white-sand Paliton Beach. The water is as clear as glass and there are wonderful views of Apo Island. Take the turnoff…

  • Casaroro Falls

    Casaroro Falls

    2.95 MILES

    These glorious 30m-high falls, 4km from Valencia, are most refreshing after the challenging trek to reach them. After climbing down the 335 steps, the…

  • Cambugahay Falls

    Cambugahay Falls

    29.77 MILES

    From Lazi, a sealed road leads 2km north to these refreshing falls on the Po-o River. Above the falls, there's a paid parking bay on your left for your…

  • Centrop

    Centrop

    9.71 MILES

    Opposite the hospital is this small zoo and research centre housing 16 species of indigenous mammals, reptiles and birds, including the critically…

Nearby Negros attractions

2. Cata-al War Memorabilia Museum

5.2 MILES

Homespun and eccentric, a reflection of the museum's owner, this collection of WWII-era relics is housed in a private residence on the outskirts of town…

3. Pulangbato Falls

6.64 MILES

The water flowing away and around the edges of the pool at the base of the falls is coloured red from the river's rocks. It's a developed site with a…

6. Bell Tower

9.22 MILES

An imposing landmark, this coral-stone tower was built between 1754–76, with the top layer or campanario (the part with the bell) added in 1867. Locals…

