These glorious 30m-high falls, 4km from Valencia, are most refreshing after the challenging trek to reach them. After climbing down the 335 steps, the trail, or what remains of it after being washed away in a typhoon, can be a struggle over muddy and rock-strewn grounds for another two or so kilometres. The best way to get to the falls – other than walking – is to hire a habal-habal from Valencia market to take you to the steps (P150).