While Filipino cities aren't generally known for their beauty or charm, Dumaguete's waterfront promenade along Rizal Blvd is an exception to the rule. Constructed in 1916, this scenic quarter-mile lined with old-fashioned street lamps is a peaceful spot to stroll, attracting families on picnics, power walkers and those content to sit on benches gazing out to sea. Nearby is a good selection of restaurants, bars and food stalls.