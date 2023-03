The marine sanctuary off Sumilon Island is a conservation success story in the Philippines. Resorts in Lilo-an run dive trips to the reserve, or you can base yourself in the luxurious Sumilon Bluewater Island Resort. Nonguests can use the resort's facilities for P600 and avail of its free boat transfer from a pier in Banlogan, 1km south of Tan-awan. Visitors to the sanctuary are charged a P10 entrance fee and there is a further fee of P150 for diving.