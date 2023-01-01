Located in Badian, 17km south of Moalboal, Kawasan Falls comprise a series of three waterfalls; the largest cascades 15m into a massive, milky-blue swimming hole. Unfortunately this main pool has been a little spoiled by weekend crowds and overdevelopment. The second and third waterfalls are more peaceful, and you can scramble beyond these to more secluded spots. Kawasan may be a popular spot, but its natural beauty is still special.

The turnoff to the falls is 8km south of Badian, from where it's an easy 20-minute walk. Any southbound bus from Moalboal can drop you at the turnoff. Motorcyclists must pay P50 to park.