These natural springs in Montañeza, 32km south of Moalboal make an attractive excursion (particularly on weekdays when it's less busy). The hottest spring tops out at 42°C and, according to the signage, 'cures skin disease and sickness of the body'. Clamber up the pretty canyon behind the springs to a series of 3m to 8m falls dropping into peacock-green swimming holes.