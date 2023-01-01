Twin Lakes National Park

About 20km northwest of Dumaguete, the twin crater lakes of Balinsasayao and Danao offer some wonderfully scenic hiking. The area is virgin forest and full of wildlife, including monkeys and birds; if you're lucky you might spy a rare Philippine spotted deer or Visayan warty pig.

Entry to the park is payable at the checkpoint office – where guides (P300) are available, but it's better to arrange a guide from the Provincial Tourism Office in Dumaguete.

Go 900m beyond the entry gate to reach the first lake, where there are kayaks (per hour P100) and paddleboats (per hour P250) available. There's also a pleasant restaurant overlooking shimmering Lake Balinsasayao. Hiking trails include a short trail connecting the lakes; a popular 30-minute trail to some waterfalls; and a longer three-hour trail to the twin falls in Red River Valley. Pack good shoes as this trail can get very slippery.

Arriving from Dumaguete, the entry point for the 13.5km scenic track to Twin Lakes is just before San José on the coastal road at Km 12.4 (you'll see the sign pointing inland). A habal-habal from here to the lake is a P400 round trip. To get to the turn-off from Dumaguete, catch one of several daily buses from the north bus terminal (P25) or a jeepney from Real St.