Northeast of San Juan is stunning white-sand Paliton Beach. The water is as clear as glass and there are wonderful views of Apo Island. Take the turnoff at the little church in Paliton village, near the island's westernmost point, and head along a sealed track for about 1km to the beach. Keep walking west to discover yet more empty white-sand beaches. The best diving in Siquijor is along a wall that runs from Paliton Beach southeast to Tubod Beach.