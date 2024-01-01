Upstairs in the San Isidro Convent building is this small museum, with historical photographs and a few old santos.
Siquijor Heritage Museum
Siquijor
25.33 MILES
While Filipino cities aren't generally known for their beauty or charm, Dumaguete's waterfront promenade along Rizal Blvd is an exception to the rule…
Sumilon Island Marine Sanctuary
26.76 MILES
The marine sanctuary off Sumilon Island is a conservation success story in the Philippines. Resorts in Lilo-an run dive trips to the reserve, or you can…
29.97 MILES
Far more mellow than its noisy neighbour Alona, Danao Beach consists of patches of fine white sand backed by coconut palms – it's an idyllic tropical…
12.18 MILES
Northeast of San Juan is stunning white-sand Paliton Beach. The water is as clear as glass and there are wonderful views of Apo Island. Take the turnoff…
0.01 MILES
Opposite the San Isidro Labrador Church, flanked by centuries-old acacia trees, is the oldest Catholic convent in the Philippines, a magnificent timber…
0.97 MILES
From Lazi, a sealed road leads 2km north to these refreshing falls on the Po-o River. Above the falls, there's a paid parking bay on your left for your…
26.08 MILES
Opposite the hospital is this small zoo and research centre housing 16 species of indigenous mammals, reptiles and birds, including the critically…
5.4 MILES
Siquijor's highest peak, Mt Bandila-an (557m), is near Cantabon. Concrete steps lead 10 minutes up to the peak from two clearly marked points on the road…
