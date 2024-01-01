Olang Art Park

Siquijor

This retreat for Filipino artists is set over 3 hectares. There's usually a resident artist or two hanging about, plus a performing-arts stage, a modest collection of modern art, a gallery of antiques and memorabilia and a wall of nude photos by the late American lensman Marlon Despues.

