With endless islands and a magical mainland, the hardest decision you'll make in Greece is deciding where to go. You could spend your days ticking off the best things to do, seeking out locals' favorite spots, or hanging out on beautiful beaches – or a combination of all of three. That's why we've shared five different itineraries to help you see the most of Greece. These jam-packed routes allow you to cram the most into 7, 8 or 9 days. But if you have more time, extend your stays at different stops (or combine two itineraries) to build the two-week or even three-week Greece itinerary of your dreams.

Whatever you desire, start planning your perfect trip to Greece.

Focus your itinerary on the Cyclades, and visit beautiful islands such as Koufonisia, Naxos and Paros. Left, Shutterstock. Center and right, Adrienne Pitts for Lonely Planet.

Cruising the Cyclades

Allow at least 7 days

Distance: 100km (62 miles)

First trip to Greece and looking for island ideas? Here's a string of the Cyclades' best islands, most beautiful beaches, cultural highs and unique village life. Mixing and matching is easy when island hopping, so a diversion anywhere along the way just adds to the fun.

Tinos: 1 day

For a smaller-island feel, start in Tinos. Tranquil, with just one main town famous for its holy pilgrimage church and its marble carvers, it's ideal for foodies and those in search of an arty peace. Some of the deep coves are accessible only on foot or by small boat. At the end of the day, villages swell with people tucking into superb island-grown fare, some of the best in Greece.

Next stop: Take a ferry from Tinos to Paros (1.5 hours).

Paros: 2 days

Ferry into welcoming Paros to get a taste of quintessentially Cycladic white-cube towns and crowd- and kid-pleasing beaches, all accessible from a handy ring-road.

Detour: For social butterflies and lovers of action, ferry to glam-packed Mykonos from Paros before heading on to Naxos. There, you can add on epic archaeology at the sacred islet Delos with its fascinating ancient ruined sanctuaries and treasury of the Delian League (add 1 day).

Next stop: Take a ferry from Paros to Naxos (50 minutes).

Naxos: 2 days

By far one of Greece's most diverse islands, Naxos holds everything from stone-cragged peaks to mountain villages, ancient ruins and soft white-sand beaches. Either base yourself at its zany-laned Hora, with hilltop kastro (fort) and restaurants, or at the beach – and hire wheels to see more.

Detour: Take a 3-hour ferry from Naxos to busy but spectacular Santorini to revel as you float in the middle of a volcanic caldera, water sparkling and whitewashed villages perched above (add 1 day).

Next stop: Take a ferry from Naxos to Small Cyclades (45 minutes).

Small Cyclades: 2 days

Relax on the open-deck small ferry as you take the short ride to Koufonisia the swankiest of the Small Cyclades, where you can balance meals of handmade pasta with walks along the shore to swimming holes and beaches with crystal-clear waters. If time permits, keep going… Schinoussa is a wonderland of dirt tracks leading to beaches ringing the whole islet, and Iraklia is the island that the world forgot.

This itinerary around the sites of Ancient Greece visits the Parthenon in Athens, Vikos Gorge and the monasteries of Meteora. Left, Getty Images. Center, Justin Foulkes for Lonely Planet. Right, Martin Mecnarowski/Shutterstock.

The mainland's ancient sights

Allow at least 8 days

Distance: 900km (559 miles)

This in-depth culture trip takes in iconic ancient sites and Greece's thrilling multifaceted history. Trace the trail from Ancient Greece to more modern marauders while touring some of the country's most beautiful terrain. It's best done with your own wheels and with extra days added to hike or simply sip a drink on a shade-dappled terrace.

Athens: 2 days

Begin in Athens, the mother of it all, and visit grand ancient sites from the Acropolis and Ancient Agora to the Roman Agora and Filopappou Hill. Dip into world-class museums, such as the National Archaeological Museum, Acropolis Museum, Byzantine & Christian Museum, Cycladic Museum – the list goes on – before diving into markets, the contemporary-arts scene and award-winning restaurants. Get your party on before heading to the hinterlands.

Next stop: Drive from Athens to Delphi (3 hours).

Delphi: 1 day

Hop in the car early and drive northwest to ancient Delphi, the former home of the mysterious Delphic oracle. Morning is a magical time at Delphi, as the sun's rays pour over the Sanctuary of Athena Pronaia. As you gaze out over the Gulf of Corinth, it's easy to understand why the Ancient Greeks chose this as the center of their world.

Next stop: Drive from Delphi to Ioannina (4 hours).

Ioannina: 1 day

After passing through a seemingly endless array of tunnels, the Egnatia Odos Hwy brings you into rugged Epiros, home of the Pindos Mountains and lovely lakeside Ioannina. Go straight to the center to stay and stroll, visiting Ali Pasha's castle and perusing the Ottoman-era architecture and the car-free island in the lake with its historic monastery.

Next stop: Drive from Ioannina to Zagorohoria (45 minutes).

Zagorohoria: 1 day

Make a day trip – or stay overnight if you have time – to Zagorohoria, an immaculately preserved region of slate-stone villages spread along the ridges of Europe’s deepest canyon, the Vikos Gorge. Here, the air is clear, fresh and cool, and the views are astounding. You can explore by hiking or mountain-biking, or simply get cozy by the fire in one of the region's many rustic B&Bs.

Next stop: Drive from Zagorohoria to Meteora (2.5 hours).

Meteora: 1 day

Magnificent Meteora will leave you speechless. Soaring pillars of rock jut heavenward, a handful complete with monasteries perched on their summits. Built as early as the 14th century, these were home to monks fleeing persecution. The rope ladders that once enabled the monks to reach the top have long been replaced by steps carved into the rock, and six of the 24 monasteries are open to visitors.

Next stop: Drive from Meteora to Thessaloniki (3 hours).

Thessaloniki: 2 days

You can motor to the cultured seafront city Thessaloniki along the coast, by the fabled slopes of Mt Olympus, Greece's highest peak, or inland via the Vergina Royal Tombs, where you descend to unspoiled royal Macedonian burial sites crammed with riches. Wrap up with a seaside sojourn in Thessaloniki, with its vibrant arts scene, by sipping coffee, dining in high style and sampling local sweets.

Explore the best of Greece's northeast with stops in Thessaloniki city, at the olive trees on Lesvos and in the heart of old Mesta village. Left, Andrei Bortnikau/Getty Images. Center and right, Philip Lee Harvey for Lonely Planet.

Northeastern magic

Allow at least 8 days

Distance: 600km (373 miles)

For intrepid travelers without a tight time schedule, a leisurely start in Thessaloniki followed by a jaunt through Greece’s northeastern islands rewards with languid coasts, lush scenery and divine beaches, as well as some amazing historic sights. Scheduled ferries are regular but not always very frequent – thankfully you won’t be in any hurry.

Thessaloniki: 1 day

Lose yourself in Ottoman-style architecture and a vibrant arts scene in sunny seaside Thessaloniki. It's also a place with a storied cafe culture, offering a chance to dine in high style and sample local sweets without breaking the bank.

Next stop: Fly from Thessaloniki to Lesvos (1.25 hours).

Detour: Drive an hour from Thessaloniki to spend a day at Vergina Royal Tombs, where you descend to unspoiled Macedonian royal burials crammed with riches. Alternatively hit the beaches on Halkidiki's Sithonian peninsula (add half a day).

Lesvos: 2 days

Lesvos is the birthplace of the poet Sappho and producer of some of Greece’s finest olive oil and ouzo. Mytilini, the island’s capital and port, serves up an arty scene with excellent eating and drinking, featuring said olive oil and ouzo. Also check out the well-preserved Ottoman-era town of Molyvos and the hilltop Byzantine monastery Moni Ypsilou. Lesvos’ salt marshes, gushing hot springs, dense forests and beaches beckon, too.

Next stop: Take a ferry from Lesvos to Chios (3 hours).

Chios: 2 days

Sail to Chios and get lost in the labyrinth of stone alleyways in the southern village of Mesta and the storied hamlets of Mastihohoria. Leave a little extra time for the beloved Chios Mastic Museum, which details the cultivation and refinement of the island's trademark resin, then hike through the interior's citrus groves under the shade of towering mountain peaks.

Next stop: Take a ferry from Chios to Samos (roughly 3 hours).

Samos: 2 days

Ferry south to Samos where you can hike through lush forests to secluded waterfalls and laze on idyllic beaches. Take a morning to follow the 10km (6-mile) Muscat Vineyards Path dedicated to the island’s production of sweet wine. Or if you're feeling spry, you can learn how to windsurf on Kokkari beach, known for its reliable winds.

Next stop: Take a ferry from Samos to Ikaria (1.25 hours).

Ikaria: 1 day

Keep winding down in Ikaria on isolated stretches of soft sand. Or, if you're on the island in the summer, amp up instead by joining in the Ikarian culture of dancing, drinking and feasting during panigyria (all-night celebrations held on saints’ days across the island). Could this be the secret to the islanders' great longevity?

Detour: Wrap up with a short hop to the serene Fourni Islands, a former pirates’ lair with surreal sunsets (add 1 day).

Head out to the Ionian islands and Peloponnese to visit Milos beach on Lefkada island, the fortified town of Mystras, and the cafe culture in the beautiful Greek town of Nafplio. Left, Shutterstock. Center, Getty Images. Right, George Pachantouris/Getty Images.

Ionian islands and the Peloponnese

Allow at least 9 days

Distance: 700km (434 miles)

If you’ve a hankering for island life along with beautiful medieval towns, ancient sights and dramatic scenery, a tour of the Ionian Islands and the neighboring Peloponnese fits the bill. This is doubly true if you’re keen to discover the Graeco-Italian cuisine of this island chain and toss in beaches and outdoor activities along the way.

Corfu: 2 days

Begin on Corfu, spending a couple of days wandering through the amazing blend of Italian, French and British architecture in Corfu’s Old Town, indulging in gourmet cuisine, exploring picturesque coastal villages and lounging on sandy beaches. Corfu is also great for windsurfing or cycling in the mountainous interior.

Next stop: Take a ferry from Corfu to Lefkada (roughly 6 hours).

Lefkada: 1 day

Lefkada Town is a charming place to spend a day, or you could visit a village in the mountainous interior for delicious taverna fare. But perhaps the highlights of Lefkada are its gigantic beaches along the west coast. Pure-white pebbles make for glorious eye candy as you see them stretch to the azure seas. Stay a while.

Next stop: Take a ferry from Vasiliki, Lefkada to Fiskardo, Kefallonia (1 hour).

Kefallonia: 2 days

It's a short ferry ride to wild and interesting Kefallonia. Start with a visit to the picturesque harbor of Fiskardo then head south to paddle kayaks between beaches lapped by gentle, luminous seas, scuba dive in sparkling waters blushing with fish, explore pretty villages surrounded by vineyards and olive groves, and hike up mountains that spiral high into the sky.

Next stop: Take a ferry from Kefallonia to Kyllini, Peloponnese, then drive from Kyllini to Ancient Olympia (2-hour ferry, 1-hour drive).

Ancient Olympia: 1 day

Ferry across to the Peloponnesian port at Kyllini and make your way inland to Ancient Olympia, where you can stand in the stadium that hosted the first Olympic Games and imagine the roar of the crowd. The Olympic flame is still lit here for the modern Games. Stay overnight in the town to allow time, too, to take in the site's excellent museums crammed with masterpieces.

Next stop: Drive from Ancient Olympia to Mystras (around 2 hours).

Mystras and Mycenae: 1 day

Drive south to the captivating World Heritage–listed ruins of Mystras. This massive ancient fortress town was the last stronghold of the Byzantine Empire. A court of the Byzantine imperial family for two centuries, it combines well with a visit to the citadel of Ancient Mycenae, with its immense beehive-shaped royal tomb of the Treasury of Atreus, en route to Nafplio.

Next stop: Drive from Mystras to Nafplio (2 hours).

Nafplio: 2 days

The perfect place to end, graceful Nafplio beckons, with its Venetian-era mansions, interesting museums and lively port and cafe scene. It's a natural spot for romantics and families alike.

Get to know Crete and the Dodecanese on this route that visits the picturesque laneways of Hania, beautiful Falasarna beach and the religiously significant island of Patmos. Left, Heracles Kritikos/Shutterstock. Center, iStock. Patmos, Getty Images.

Crete and the Dodecanese

Allow at least 7 days

Distance: 1000km (621 miles)

Grand, multifaceted Crete boasts an immense range of experiences, relaxed beaches and impressive sights. Sample the island's equally varied cuisine at every stop along the way. From Crete it’s a short flight to the neighboring Dodecanese, with their wealth of culture and speedy catamaran services that make island-hopping a breeze.

Hania: 1 day

Fly in to Hania, Crete, with its charming harbor and labyrinth of pretty walking lanes, perfect for adjusting to a Greek rhythm and beginning your culinary tour at the town's stellar restaurants. Simply strolling the Venetian fortifications and popping into shops and the fascinating archaeological museum will fill your time. Or grab a newspaper (yes, a newspaper!) and sit portside at a cafe.

Next stop: Drive from Hania to Omalos to access Samaria Gorge (1.25 hours).

Southern Gorges and coast: 1 day

Discover the island's wild side on a trek through the famous Samaria Gorge or one of its brethren, which spill out onto beaches lapped by the clear waters of the Libyan Sea. This southwest coastline is dotted with remote, attractive villages – brilliant spots to take it easy for a few days.

Next stop: Drive from Samaria Gorge to Balos (2 hours).

Western beaches: 1 day

The rugged Gramvousa Peninsula cradles the lagoon-like sandy beach of Balos, whose shallow, shimmering turquoise waters draw huge crowds in summer. Continuing south, ride the waves at the broad sweep of Falasarna beach: with pink-cream sands and teal waters it's known for its stunning sunsets. Finally, enter the dreamscape of Elafonisi, a symphony of fine pink sand, cerulean water and gentle rose dunes.

Next stop: Drive from Elafonisi to Iraklio (3.5 hours).

Iraklio and Knossos: 1 day

Take a one-way car hire to Iraklio, Crete's vibrant capital, and visit its excellent archaeological museum in preparation for the quick drive to the captivating Minoan ruins of Knossos. On the way back, sample fine vintages in Iraklio Wine Country, a mosaic of shapely hills, sun-baked slopes and lush valleys. If you can add an extra day to your itinerary, dash east to the relaxed resort town Agios Nikolaos and explore the Venetian fortress on Spinalonga Island.

Next stop: Fly from Iraklio to Rhodes (1 hour).

Rhodes: 2 days

Either fly to Rhodes or get settled on a twice weekly, 12-hour ferry ride from Sitia. On historic Rhodes in the Dodecanese, spend a couple of days exploring its atmospheric, walled medieval Old Town, enjoying its nightlife and visiting its beaches and stunning Acropolis of Lindos.

Next stop: Take a ferry from Rhodes to Patmos (6.5 hours).

Patmos: 1 day

Jump on the ferry to end your tour in Patmos. Experience its artistic and religious vibe, and visit the cave where St John wrote the Book of Revelations. The hour-glass-shaped island is renowned for its beautiful villages, including the picturesque harbor community of Skala. Barely disturbed bays lined with sand and pebble beaches, and gorgeous pine- and heather-coated hillsides round out the picture.