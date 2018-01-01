Welcome to Delos
The island, just 5km long and 1300m wide, has no permanent population, so it offers a soothing contrast to Mykonos, from where Delos can be visited. Overnight stays are forbidden, and boat schedules allow a maximum of four hours at Delos. Wear a hat, sunscreen and walking shoes.
Top experiences in Delos
Delos activities
Ancient Delos Tour
Our vehicle and escort will pick up you at approx. 09:00 from your hotel or your cruise ship and transfer you to the new port of Mykonos where you will meet your tour guide and sail to Delos island on our small traditional handmade wooden boats for a visit of the most important ancient civilization archaeological site of the Eastern Mediterranean. After approx. 35-40' we arrive at the legendary island and at this point, you dissembark for a 2 hour 15 minute visit on this beautiful ‘UNESCO world heritage’ landmark. Please note that there is a chance that you will dissembark with small tenders, depending on traffic and various conditions. Once on the island your tour guide will take you through the entire ancient city with its market places, the public squares, the Temple of Apollo, the sanctuary of Artemis, the old city & the amphitheater and walk down the celebrated Lion Street. You will also visit the museum of Delos and admire the Archaic, Classical, Hellenistic and Roman Sculptures, a collection of vessels from all the periods as well as small items used in the every day life of the inhabitants. Researches of the ancient stones found on the grounds indicate that Delos has been inhabited since the 3rd millennium BC. At the end of your tour and before you board the small traditional boat to return back to Mykonos you can take a break and enjoy a refreshment at the café next to the Museum. For those who will not join us for our supplementary options, transportation service will be provided back to your hotel or to a location of your choice on the island.
Small-Group Sailing Yacht Cruise to Rhenia and Guided Tour of Delos
Embarkation time is at 08:45am You will be picked up from your hotel by our complimentary transportation to reach the embarkation point. One of our cruise representatives will greet you and give you an overview of the cruise itinerary. A short tender ride will follow from the small dock in order to embark the sailing yacht anchored out in Agios Ioannis bay and waiting for you.Once an overview of the sailing yacht and important safety information are introduced by the crew, at 09:30 am we set sail heading to Rhenia & Delos islands, the center of the Cyclades and located few miles south-west of Mykonos. As we sail, the crew will be happy to show you how to raise and trim the sails as well as to steer the yacht, weather permitting. Gaze out at the beautiful scenery and the remarkable crystal blue water of the Aegean Sea, chilling out to the tunes of your choice and relaxing as you sunbathe on deck. After approximately 1 hour sailing, we will arrive at the untouched island of Rhenia, separated from the sacred island of Delos by just a small strait. Dropped anchor in the idyllic bay surrounded by crystal clear turquoise waters and with gold sandy beach, enjoy swimming and snorkeling. Light lunch on board is ready. It is specially made Italian pasta with Greek flavored dressing instantly cooked on board, Greek salad and juicy seasonal fruits. A selection of complimentary house wine and soft drinks are also offered.After approximately 2 hours spent in the untouched islet of Rhenia, the next stop is Delos Island, one of the most important archaeological sites of Greek history for our Licensed Guided Tour. We spend about 1½ to 2 hours with our professional English speaking guide exploring the UNESCO-listed Island of Delos, visiting the museum, walking up Mount Kynthos (367 feet high) and admiring the staggering array of ancient ruins. According to mythology, Delos is the birthplace of Apollo and Artemis, and the sanctuary to both gods serves as the center of a large Hellenistic city of about 30.000 inhabitants.For those who prefer to stay on board we will sail for a second beach stop for swimming in one even more stunning pristine bay of Rhenia Island. It is all about a flexi program where you are free to choose the best way to enjoy your time! We are ready at 03:30 pm to sail back to Agios Ioannis bay. Arrival is scheduled by 04:30 pm. Our crew will help you disembark by a short tender ride to the small dock in front of the Church of Agios Ioannis where our complimentary transportation will be waiting for you. We will say goodbye in the Greek way with a farewell drink toast and returning home full of euphoria for having shared with you our Greece, whose destiny is bound to the sea and sailing is the best way to experience it.
Half-Day Delos Tour from Mykonos
After meeting your guide at the departure point, take a trip to Delos Island. Upon arrival at Delos, the guide issues tickets of the archaeological site to the group members. The group gathers at the Agora of the Kompetaliasts. Enjoy a guided introduction to the mythological, prehistorical and historical background of the island. Explore through the narrow streets of the Hellenistic City of the 4th century BC, and reach the impressive house of Dionysos. Exceptional mosaics, well preserved marble columns and amazing wall paintings are just a few of the featured highlights of a rich man's house. Few meters beyond we admire Cleopatra with her statue decorating its entrance. After a short stop at the house of the Trident, we reach the Theatre of Delos and the public cistern of the city. This is the end of the route in the urban side of the city; we now roll down walking on the main street to return to the market and the Sanctuary zone. The Stoa of Phillipe, the donations of ancient celebrities, the Propylaia, the Colossus of the Naxians and the Temples of Apollo are the monuments we admire before our last stop in front of the Sacred Lake and the eternal Naxian Lions. Free time: From this point on, continue to visit the archaeological museum and the museum shop individually. Departure from Delos to Mykonos, flexible return time according to timetable.
Full-Day Delos and Rhenia Island Cruise from Mykonos
Take a memorable cruise to the so-called ‘Cycladic Sisters’, consisting of, Mykonos, Delos and Rhenia. We depart from Mykonos and set sail for the ancient site of Delos island. At this point, you have the option to either stay on board and enjoy swimming on the blue and green waters or disembark for a 2-hour tour on this beautiful ‘UNESCO world heritage’ landmark. We then sail straight to the mesmerizing beaches and crystal clear waters of the uninhabited island of Rhenia where you can take your time to swim, snorkel and truly let go. Sandy coves, clear crystal waters and uncrowded beaches are Rhenia island’s true specialty.
Mykonos Shore Excursion: 5-Hour Delos Island Day trip from Mykonos
Meet our operation manager at the SeaBus ticket office (cruise port), at 9am or 4pm (depending on departure time selected). After a 10 minutes short trip you will get at the Old port (Delos pier), check in, meet your guide and join the group. From there, board your boat and cruise out to Delos island.Upon arrival at Delos, your guide will issue tickets to the archaeological site to the group and offer an introduction to the mythological, prehistorical and historical background of the island. Then, set out to explore the narrow streets of the Hellenistic City, built in the 4th century BC, and see highlights such as the impressive house of Dionysos, the statue of Cleopatra, and some exquisite mosaics. After a short stop at the House of the Trident, reach the Theatre of Delos and the public cistern of the city. Stroll down the main street to return to the market and the Sanctuary zone. The Stoa of Phillipe, the donations of ancient celebrities, the Propylaia, the Colossus of the Naxians and the Temples of Apollo are the monuments to be admired before the last stop in front of the Sacred Lake and the eternal Naxian Lions. You will have time to visit the archaeological museum and the museum shop before returning to your boat. Departure from Delos to Mykonos, flexible return time according to timetable.After a 30 minute cruise, arrive back in Mykonos Town, where the SeaBus will take you back to your cruise ship.
Ancient Delos Tour and Cooking Class in Mykonos
Your escort will pick you up at 9:15 a.m from your hotel and transfer you to the old port of Mykonos. There you will meet your tour guide and sail to Delos island for a visit to one of the most important ancient civilization archaeological sites of the Eastern Mediterranean.Once on the island, your tour guide will take you through the entire ancient city with its market places, public squares, the Temple of Apollo, the sanctuary of Artemis, the old city, the amphitheater, and a walk down the celebrated Lion Street. You will also visit the museum of Delos and admire the Archaic, Classical, Hellenistic and Roman sculptures, a collection of vessels from all the periods, as well as small items used in the every day life of the inhabitants. Investigation of ancient stones found on the grounds indicate that Delos has been inhabited since the 3rd millennium BC. At the end of your tour, and before you board the small ferry to return back to Mykonos, you can take a break and enjoy a refreshment at the cafe next to the museum.Once back at Mykonos old port, you will have two hours of free time before your escort picks you up and transfers you to the Mykonian Spiti for your cooking class participation.Once at the Mykonian Spiti, you can sit back, relax and enjoy snacks like dakos with kopanisti cheese and tomato, louzes(sun dried pork fillets), sausage, wine and Cretan raki, an anise-flavored spirit. The course menu and dinner varies according to season. All attendees of the course will be supplied with aprons and hats, compliments of the Mykonian Spiti farm-estate. Your Mis en place will be in the kitchen area ready for the menu preparation. Upon course completion, at around 8:30pm, the property staff will take care of the table setting. The testing of the main dish before serving will be done by the chief guest. The meal and the consumption of wines, refreshments, drinks are free of charge with no limit on quantity and time duration. Following dinner, a relaxing siesta on the sun beds of the garden area is recommended, accompanied by digestive drinks or coffees. At the end, there will be a photo session with guests and staff, guestbook dedications, and a small gift basket per two participants, loaded with traditional flavors and drinks.Finally transportation service will be provided back to your hotel or to a location of your request on the island.