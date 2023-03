The enigmatic 8m-long Kea Lion, chiselled from schist sometime between the 9th and 6th century BC, lies along the ridge beyond the last of Ioulida’s houses. The 15-minute walk to reach it is fantastic: follow small wooden signs reading Aρχαίος Λέων from the top of the main street until the path leads you out of town. The footpath curves past a cemetery, and the lion, with its smooth-worn haunches and Cheshire-cat smile, is reached through a gate on the left.