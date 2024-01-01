This wide swathe of coarse grey sand is a 30-minute walk north of the harbour. There's a popular beach bar at one end and a tiny church at the other.
Episkopi
Kythnos
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
26.82 MILES
The Ancient Greeks knew how to choose a site for a temple. At Cape Sounion, 70km south of Athens, the Temple of Poseidon stands on a craggy spur that…
11.71 MILES
From the 8th century BC until the 7th century AD, this remote twin cove was the site of the ancient city of Karthaia, one of Kea's four historic city…
16.96 MILES
The enigmatic 8m-long Kea Lion, chiselled from schist sometime between the 9th and 6th century BC, lies along the ridge beyond the last of Ioulida’s…
19.09 MILES
Just over the headland that rises from the ferry quay, this gorgeous tamarisk-fringed beach has a long swoop of coarse golden sand and a rustic taverna.
29.69 MILES
Proudly capping the medieval hilltop settlement of Ano Syros, this pretty cathedral is the mother church of the Cyclades' significant Roman Catholic…
29.93 MILES
After being badly bombed during WWII, it's a wonder anything survived in this stately 1820s Orthodox church – which made the discovery, in 1983, of a…
1.52 MILES
The island's most famous beach is the exquisite double bay of Kolona, a thin shadeless strip of sand anchoring a small headland to the main island. In…
16.95 MILES
The most intriguing artefacts displayed at this well-presented museum were ancient even before Kea's four archaic city-states were formed. The 13…
Nearby Kythnos attractions
0.44 MILES
Although you can swim in the centre of town, you're better off walking 10 minutes north to this pretty little cove.
0.92 MILES
Aprokrousi is a wide strip of gravelly brown sand with a couple of tavernas, a popular beach bar and ample parking.
1.52 MILES
The island's most famous beach is the exquisite double bay of Kolona, a thin shadeless strip of sand anchoring a small headland to the main island. In…
4.44 MILES
Located on Cape Kefalos, a 90-minute picturesque ramble northwest from Loutra, these beautifully situated ruins are all that remains of a medieval city of…
11.71 MILES
From the 8th century BC until the 7th century AD, this remote twin cove was the site of the ancient city of Karthaia, one of Kea's four historic city…
6. Archaeological Museum of Kea
16.95 MILES
The most intriguing artefacts displayed at this well-presented museum were ancient even before Kea's four archaic city-states were formed. The 13…
16.96 MILES
The enigmatic 8m-long Kea Lion, chiselled from schist sometime between the 9th and 6th century BC, lies along the ridge beyond the last of Ioulida’s…
8. Archaeological Collection of Serifos
17.76 MILES
This modest museum displays fragments of mainly Hellenic and Roman sculpture excavated from the kastro. Panels in Greek and English retell the legend of…