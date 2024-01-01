Episkopi

Kythnos

This wide swathe of coarse grey sand is a 30-minute walk north of the harbour. There's a popular beach bar at one end and a tiny church at the other.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Poseidon Temple at Cape Sounion near Athens, Greece; Shutterstock ID 101985256; your: Barbara Di Castro; gl: 65050; netsuite: digital; full: poi 101985256 ancient, antique, archaeology, architecture, art, athens, attica, attraction, blue, cape, civilization, classic, classical, colorful, columns, culture, doric, europe, famous, greece, greek, historic, historical, history, landmark, landscape, marble, mediterranean, monument, mythological, mythology, nature, peninsula, pillar, poseidon, rocks, ruins, sea, sightseeing, sky, sounio, sounion, stone, summer, sunset, temple, tourism, touristic, travel

    Temple of Poseidon

    26.82 MILES

    The Ancient Greeks knew how to choose a site for a temple. At Cape Sounion, 70km south of Athens, the Temple of Poseidon stands on a craggy spur that…

  • The remains of the ancient city of Karthaia founded in the 12th century BC on the south-eastern coast of the Greek island of Kea in the Cyclades archipelago.

    Karthaia

    11.71 MILES

    From the 8th century BC until the 7th century AD, this remote twin cove was the site of the ancient city of Karthaia, one of Kea's four historic city…

  • Ancient Lion of Kea

    Ancient Lion of Kea

    16.96 MILES

    The enigmatic 8m-long Kea Lion, chiselled from schist sometime between the 9th and 6th century BC, lies along the ridge beyond the last of Ioulida’s…

  • Livadakia

    Livadakia

    19.09 MILES

    Just over the headland that rises from the ferry quay, this gorgeous tamarisk-fringed beach has a long swoop of coarse golden sand and a rustic taverna.

  • St George's Cathedral

    St George's Cathedral

    29.69 MILES

    Proudly capping the medieval hilltop settlement of Ano Syros, this pretty cathedral is the mother church of the Cyclades' significant Roman Catholic…

  • Church of the Dormition

    Church of the Dormition

    29.93 MILES

    After being badly bombed during WWII, it's a wonder anything survived in this stately 1820s Orthodox church – which made the discovery, in 1983, of a…

  • Kolona Beach

    Kolona Beach

    1.52 MILES

    The island's most famous beach is the exquisite double bay of Kolona, a thin shadeless strip of sand anchoring a small headland to the main island. In…

  • Archaeological Museum of Kea

    Archaeological Museum of Kea

    16.95 MILES

    The most intriguing artefacts displayed at this well-presented museum were ancient even before Kea's four archaic city-states were formed. The 13…

