Kolona Beach

The island's most famous beach is the exquisite double bay of Kolona, a thin shadeless strip of sand anchoring a small headland to the main island. In summer it gets jam-packed, and the seasonal cafe does a brisk trade. In low season it's a favourite anchorage for yachts; although the road to the spit is often gated when the cafe is closed, you can still access the first beach.

It's easiest to reach Kolona by water taxi from Merihas, though it's also accessible via a hilly, rutted road from Apokrousi beach.