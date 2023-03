The most intriguing artefacts displayed at this well-presented museum were ancient even before Kea's four archaic city-states were formed. The 13 terracotta figurines of bare-breasted women are the best preserved of 50 recovered from a temple at Agia Irini (Vourkari Bay), dating from between 3300 and 1100 BC. Were they goddesses, priestesses or devotees? Nobody knows.