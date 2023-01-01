Montofoli Estate

Spread across a 9-acre estate 2km north of Karystos, the Montofoli vineyard is famous for its prize-winning sweet dessert wines produced by owners Danae Karakosta and Konstantinos Papadimitriou, but also for being a major archaeological site dating back to Frankish rule. Book ahead for an in-depth tour followed by a tasting in the intimate cellar (originally a church), or join the free Saturday-evening summer tours.

The property's villas, part of the original Venetian manor and its Ottoman-era expansion, offer one of Evia's most unforgettable stays.