Marathon Archaeological Museum

South of Marathon town, this excellent museum displays local discoveries from various periods, including Neolithic pottery from the Cave of Pan and finds from the Tomb of the Athenians. The showpieces are several larger-than-life statues from an Egyptian sanctuary in nearby Brexiza. Next to the museum is a prehistoric grave circle site, which has been preserved under a hangar-like shelter, with raised platforms and walkways. Another hangar on the road to the museum contains an early Helladic cemetery site.

The admission fee covers entrance to the Marathon battlefield & tomb area, a few kilometres southeast.