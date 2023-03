This cave is not particularly large, but the winding path goes past some interesting formations and the whole place is tinged rust-red from iron deposits. The guided tour (included in entry) takes about half an hour.

The cave is best visited by car. Buses 125 and 308 from outside Athens' Nomismatikopio metro station can take you as far as Peania, but it’s a further 4.5km to the cave. Best use your own wheels.