Opened in October 2019, this new museum showcases the collection of modern and contemporary artworks belonging to shipping magnate Basil Goulandris and his wife Elise. Alongside pieces from the likes of top European artists including Cézanne, Van Gogh, Picasso and Giacometti are works from pioneering Greek painters such as Parthenis, Vasiliou, Hadjikyriakos-Ghikas, Tsarouchis and Moralis.