National Sculpture & Art Gallery

While the National Gallery is being rebuilt, a small portion of the collection is on display at the National Sculpture Gallery, in the former royal stables in Goudi. Although a bit far from the centre, the gallery is a nice break from the classics. The modern sculpture exhibit, in one of the converted buildings, begins in the early 19th century, when figurative marble carving was taken up again.

In the site's other main building are a couple of the gallery's prize El Grecos, including The Concert of Angels, plus some compelling portraiture and other canvases by 20th-century artists include Konstantinos Parthenis, Yiannis Moralis, Konstantinos Maleas, and father and son Nikolaos and Nikos Lytras.

Enter from Panayiotis Kanellopoulos.